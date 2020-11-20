Kevin Holten: Trust is balancing on a high wire

Who just won the presidency? Was it Biden, Pelosi, China, Trump, George Soros, CNN, FOX, Billy Gates or Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg?
I can tell you who hasn’t won, and that’s America. America has lost big time, and I’ll tell you why.
In Europe they are rolling in the aisles. After all, America is their most popular sitcom. They are busting a gut, popping buttons and crying tears. Never has anything been so profoundly entertaining.
“Those Americans have everything,” says the rest of the world, “except an IQ.”
They’re laughing because they see us going where they went decades ago. And they wonder how we can be so stupid?
Meanwhile, have you ever seen an ocean wave crashing onto a shoreline? I used to live eight blocks from those waves, and I can’t say that I’ve ever seen one stop on a dime. Except that’s exactly what happened on election night.
A red wave was advancing on the U.S. Legislature and Congress, and just when it looked like it might turn into a tsunami, the media cut it off. And many election sites sent their help home, taped up windows and didn’t reopen until the next day.
Meanwhile, they didn’t have to kick out the so-called official election observers because they’d never been let in.
And that didn’t stop the ballets from flowing in like wheat from an auger, to the tune of hundreds of thousands or maybe even up to 1 million while, unlike ever before, nearly 90% of those ballots magically favored one candidate.
Now if you’re a Biden fan you say that Biden won the election and Trump is a sore loser. And if you’re a Trump fan you say that Trump was robbed and Biden is a crook.
Personally I’m a fan of one thing: America. And I want the vote count to be honest and accurate and if no one has cheated, then no one should mind if all facts are checked and the ballots authenticated, even if it includes help from the courts. After all, what is there to hide except the fact that dogs and dead people voted and software was manipulated?
But if it is all left open-ended and that accuracy is not guaranteed, with more than half the country fuming, then it completely resets the morality meter to a new low and everything else is open game.
For example, who’s to guarantee that a Super Bowl isn’t fixed? It is, after all, well-documented that two recent World Series teams cheated. And the team managers who oversaw the cheating got nothing more than a light slap on the wrists and worse, they’ve already been rehired.
Plus there are other things to consider like, if the Hunter Biden scandal is legitimate, then China (and plenty of others) has Father Biden in their back pocket, and he can’t do anything without their permission.
And when did the television networks take over the country? Because isn’t their declaration of a victory before it is officially determined much like Fox Sports awarding the Super Bowl trophy to a team at halftime?
Right now America is the world’s only safety net, positioned below the high wire that truth is precariously balancing on. And it’d be real stupid to let them cut down the netting.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
