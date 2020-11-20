Kevin Holten: Trust is balancing on a high wire

And that didn’t stop the ballets from flowing in like wheat from an auger, to the tune of hundreds of thousands or maybe even up to 1 million while, unlike ever before, nearly 90% of those ballots magically favored one candidate.

Now if you’re a Biden fan you say that Biden won the election and Trump is a sore loser. And if you’re a Trump fan you say that Trump was robbed and Biden is a crook.

Personally I’m a fan of one thing: America. And I want the vote count to be honest and accurate and if no one has cheated, then no one should mind if all facts are checked and the ballots authenticated, even if it includes help from the courts. After all, what is there to hide except the fact that dogs and dead people voted and software was manipulated?

But if it is all left open-ended and that accuracy is not guaranteed, with more than half the country fuming, then it completely resets the morality meter to a new low and everything else is open game.

For example, who’s to guarantee that a Super Bowl isn’t fixed? It is, after all, well-documented that two recent World Series teams cheated. And the team managers who oversaw the cheating got nothing more than a light slap on the wrists and worse, they’ve already been rehired.