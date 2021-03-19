Kevin Holten: Travel is puzzling in America

Do you like to travel? I do, fortunately.
I say fortunately because in the last two weeks I have traveled to Las Vegas, Denver, Las Cruces, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Pendleton, Ellensburg, Bozeman, Miles City and Valley City, in that order, with stops in between.
That travel, of course, is for the purpose of producing TV shows for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel. And during that time we taped 18 episodes about cowboy America that viewers will have an opportunity to enjoy in the near future.
But during that time I also learned a few things about this country.
For example, in New Mexico, you can sit in a restaurant all day long and eat or play cards or even drink beer, from first light until dusk. But when the clock strikes 9 p.m. you have to go home, because that’s when the coronavirus comes out and attacks everyone, according to their governor.
In other words, at 8:59 you are OK. But at 9:01 you’ll be lucky to survive if you are dining out. Meanwhile, in Pendleton, Oregon and Ellensburg, Washington, it’s the same way.
And if you’re holding an event of any kind, at which not everyone is wearing a mask, your neighbors, with nothing but their best interest in mind, of course, will call the cops.
In Las Vegas, when you walk into a casino they have a machine that, from a good distance, will measure your temperature to determine whether you have the coronavirus or not. My temperature was 97.5 degrees. So apparently I not only don’t have the coronavirus, but I also don’t have a very warm heart.
Then, when you walk into a casino’s restaurant, there are half as many tables set up as there were before the coronavirus, and they are spread far apart, so that you don’t sit close to anyone. But at the blackjack table, you can sit side by side and sip from the same drink glass if you want to.
Thus apparently the coronavirus doesn’t want you to eat in casinos and might kill you if you do. But it likes you to play blackjack, and that’s why the blackjack table is a safe zone.
Meanwhile, at a small town in Arizona, somewhere not too far southeast of Phoenix, when you stop at a gas station, they’ll only let two people, properly spaced, stand in line in front of the restroom door in the convenience store. The rest of them, who are seeking relief, have to stand, properly spaced, outside.
It was just a little odd to see people standing in line outside a gas station convenience store, anxiously hopping from one foot to the next, like they were waiting to buy tickets to a super-hot concert.
Meanwhile in Miles City, those Montanans don’t really have to wear masks anywhere. But in Bozeman, countless signs warning Montanans to wear masks are so prevalent that they look like wallpaper.
Thankfully, in Valley City, at the North Dakota Winter Fest & Rodeo this past weekend, people enjoyed life like it used to be, and they packed the house.
And when Will Rasmussen, the rodeo announcer, received text messages from out-of-state fans watching on TV, who were appalled at the lack of social distancing, he told them, “Well, here in North Dakota, it’s still America.”
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.