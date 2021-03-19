Kevin Holten: Travel is puzzling in America

Do you like to travel? I do, fortunately.

I say fortunately because in the last two weeks I have traveled to Las Vegas, Denver, Las Cruces, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Pendleton, Ellensburg, Bozeman, Miles City and Valley City, in that order, with stops in between.

That travel, of course, is for the purpose of producing TV shows for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel. And during that time we taped 18 episodes about cowboy America that viewers will have an opportunity to enjoy in the near future.

But during that time I also learned a few things about this country.

For example, in New Mexico, you can sit in a restaurant all day long and eat or play cards or even drink beer, from first light until dusk. But when the clock strikes 9 p.m. you have to go home, because that’s when the coronavirus comes out and attacks everyone, according to their governor.

In other words, at 8:59 you are OK. But at 9:01 you’ll be lucky to survive if you are dining out. Meanwhile, in Pendleton, Oregon and Ellensburg, Washington, it’s the same way.

And if you’re holding an event of any kind, at which not everyone is wearing a mask, your neighbors, with nothing but their best interest in mind, of course, will call the cops.