Kevin Holten: To never die

There’s something I’ve never been able to figure out. My mother cries whenever I leave.

She cried when I went off to college. She cried when I left for my first real job and then the job after that, which was halfway across the country.

She even cried when I left that last time, the weekend before Easter, when we celebrated her birthday.

Fact is, she’s been crying for decades, in a good way.

And yes, it has bothered me some, but I’ve always known that I’d see my mother and father again soon, so it was OK.

Then my mother called me a week ago last Tuesday night and tearfully said, “I think we’ve lost your dad!”

At that very moment paramedics were working on him, trying to bring him back to life. But unfortunately, my mother was right. He was gone. And I have no doubt that he was enthusiastically welcomed into heaven by everyone he’s ever known and then some.

He’s with his earliest family, my grandma, grandpa, his brother, great-grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins and so many others, and they are experiencing a happiness that we cannot even comprehend. But the problem is we are still here, and not having him with us hurts, real bad.

Then again, as I told quite a few people at his funeral, our gratitude should easily outweigh the sorrow, right? After all, he was only two months shy of his 100th birthday.

My parents have outlived the parents of all my friends and every one of their generation. So how could we be sad? Well, I can tell you that it doesn’t matter how old a parent is when he or she passes away, it’s still sad.

Fact is, in some ways we were fooled into thinking my dad would live forever. He’d come through a world war, pneumonia, an explosion, cancer surgeries, a hip surgery and more, with flying colors. He was invincible.

My mother was particularly shocked because, like he did every night, he’d set the kitchen table for breakfast, turned down the bed and told her he loved her and then suddenly, he was gone.

And my telling you this has nothing to do with asking for pity; instead it is to let you know the best way to help those who are grieving.

Because, you see, I wrongfully thought that the traditions of calling, telling family members you are sorry, sending sympathy cards, putting comments on social media, bringing meals to the grieving, and attending viewings and funerals were more “going through the motions” than they were effective. But they are not.

Trust me, that support is essential. That showing of love is priceless and lifesaving to someone who is grieving.

Every flower picks you up. Every card lifts you out of a pit. Every hug recharges you at a time when you are exhausted. And every premade meal is a lifesaver.

And be sure to tell grieving family members about the times that you shared with the deceased or the effect they had on your life, or how you respected them from afar, because they’ll never be “gone” if their lives impacted others.

Or as Scottish poet Thomas Campbell said, “To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0