Kevin Holten: These might just be the good old days

Do you consider these to be chaotic times? They might be. Or they might be the norm.
Let’s face it, ever since Adam and Eve bit into that one special apple, things have been a little bit off.
Prior to that, things couldn’t have been much rosier. For example, there was no need for pain in order to gain. You didn’t have to worry about what went around coming back around. No one was tempted to make up a lie or even tell a white lie, because it wasn’t necessary. Your girlfriend or boyfriend didn’t dump you, and you didn’t get fat, old or even tired.
But that was then and this is now.
After the famous apple-biting incident, everything became about “me." What am I eating? What am I wearing? What am I driving? And how big is my checking account?
But most of all, biting the apple made that thing called “desire” the king. And the problem with desire is you can never make it happy. The carrot is so temptingly close but you can never catch it, no matter how hard you try. And in the midst of trying you lose everything else, especially common sense.
Oh sure, there is still some goodness left over from the old days, thanks to people like Mother Teresa, who saw desire for what it is: nothing more than an insatiable facade.
But even with all that has gone wrong lately, you’ve got to admit that things have greatly improved in many ways over the centuries. No one is being nailed to a cross anymore or taking the point of a sword. You’re not bathing in a stream, having to track down wild animals for dinner, or lighting a fire or lantern instead of flicking on a switch.
We might long for the good old days, but that’s mostly because we weren’t there. After all, they weren’t that great.
Nowadays we can knock off terrorists while sitting behind a computer screen. And If you want to read a book, you can order it online and have it delivered tomorrow. That would be absolute magic, if you were to ask Ben Franklin, for example. And even Louis the Great, Sun King of France, residing in his palatial palace at Versailles back in the 1600s, might have traded in some of those days for a few of our days and all of our comforts and options.
You see, this whole longing to return to nature and allowing everything to go back to the way it was isn’t exactly nirvana, and I’ll tell you why.
Nature is breathtakingly beautiful and naturally rough. And yet, when God said that man should have dominion over all creatures and things, he actually expected us to help improve on it.
For example, if you go to the coast on any island in Hawaii and have an opportunity to stay at some palatial resort, you know that the land has been made even more beautiful.
But unfortunately we still have to deal with Mr. Desire urging us to cut corners and destroy things in order to fill our need for greed, and that’s where we get into trouble. And yet, most of us don’t do that.
Because as author Richie Norton said, “Doing good and dealing with intentional idiots far outweighs sitting back and relaxing.”
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.