Kevin Holten: These might just be the good old days

Do you consider these to be chaotic times? They might be. Or they might be the norm.

Let’s face it, ever since Adam and Eve bit into that one special apple, things have been a little bit off.

Prior to that, things couldn’t have been much rosier. For example, there was no need for pain in order to gain. You didn’t have to worry about what went around coming back around. No one was tempted to make up a lie or even tell a white lie, because it wasn’t necessary. Your girlfriend or boyfriend didn’t dump you, and you didn’t get fat, old or even tired.

But that was then and this is now.

After the famous apple-biting incident, everything became about “me." What am I eating? What am I wearing? What am I driving? And how big is my checking account?

But most of all, biting the apple made that thing called “desire” the king. And the problem with desire is you can never make it happy. The carrot is so temptingly close but you can never catch it, no matter how hard you try. And in the midst of trying you lose everything else, especially common sense.

Oh sure, there is still some goodness left over from the old days, thanks to people like Mother Teresa, who saw desire for what it is: nothing more than an insatiable facade.

