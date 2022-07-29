Kevin Holten: There's lots of good people in the world

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: There are a lot of good people in the world.

Just the other night, while sitting around talking to cowboys and cowgirls between horse trailers at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming, we reminisced about how anyone who has been in rodeo for any length of time and breaks down on the road will know someone nearby who can help them out.

It might be by providing a place to stay or it might be about coming to give them a tow or information about who they know that can do repairs. But there is help nearby.

And why is that? Because, on the rodeo trail, you travel to every part of the country and meet people from every part of the country. And it is simply an unwritten rule that cowboys and cowgirls help each other.

In much the same way, ranchers also help neighboring ranchers. In fact, if you don’t get along with your neighbors, it’s hard to be a successful rancher because you really do kind of need each other.

But not just each other. Cowboys and cowgirls help others too. And a prime example of that will be on display next weekend, on Saturday, Aug. 6, in Sentinel Butte.

That happens to be the date when almost all the top saddle bronc riders in the world will gather to not only compete for top Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association prize money, but also to help raise money to support the Home on the Range ranch, which is an entity that was created in the 1950s to support disadvantaged youth.

You see, there are some kids who have never received a birthday gift or Christmas present. And others who have never had enough food on the table.

There are also frustrated parents who need help with their kids, from influential people outside the family.

And Home on the Range turns lives around and gives them a purpose. It does so by teaching responsibility through hard ranch work and by caring for animals. Because it’s a proven fact that interaction with animals, whether they are cattle, horses or dogs, is therapy and can really teach young people about how to prioritize things in life.

Fact is, it comes down to love. Love of animals, love for the other kids who are there, love for the beauty of the countryside, love for their instructors and mentors, and also learning to love themselves.

Meanwhile, the top cowboys don’t participate in the Home on the Range Champion Match Ride just for the money. Whether it’s world champions Wade Sundell or others ranked in the PRCA Top 15, while interviewing with us for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel, they’ve expressed their desire to want to help out.

In fact, I read something the other day written by pastor and author Mark Batterson who said that when we meet someone, no matter who it is, it’s for a reason.

And when we do so it is human nature to wonder, what it is they can do for us? Instead, Batterson says, our reason for meeting them has much less to do with what they can do for us than what we can do for them.

At Home on the Range, it’s all about what they can do for others.