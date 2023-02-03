Do you know how it is when you have a song stuck in your head? It just replays and replays for what seems like a long time before it eventually goes away.

Sometimes when I interview someone for an episode on our new TV network, Wild Rides TV, something someone says will stick in my head for a long time. And something that eight-time world champion bull rider Donnie Gay said to me back in November is still sticking in my head today.

Now, of course, Donnie Gay is a Texan, and like most Texans he’s got a million cowboy and southern one-liners and witticisms that are fun to savor like a fine wine. But one particular saying of his stuck in my head longer than the others.

He said, “There always comes a day.”

For some reason, I didn’t just hear him say it, but instead that tiny, passive statement literally slammed into me like a train at a crossing.

And maybe it was the inclusion of the word “always” that made it seem so concrete and nonnegotiable. As if, even in America, the land of the free, you have no choice but that, there “always” comes the day.

I think it can be both positive and negative. It can mean that your actions have consequences. And before you venture into something, take the time to examine what those consequences might be.

If you are entering into a business venture or partnership, you will automatically look at cost versus profit potential and weigh that information against the risk that you will be taking. And perhaps we should examine all facets of life in that same manner.

Use that same formula for everything, including how you spend your time today, who you spend it with, where you eat lunch, what you buy, where you drive and what you invest your time in.

In essence, we do that every day and every minute, don’t we? It’s just that we are so used to the process, and sometimes we do it so quickly that we hardly realize we are doing it.

The fact is, “there comes a day” for everything we do. And that saying might be synonymous with the principle of “cause and effect.” It’s just another way of saying it.

For example, if you work hard, you harvest the benefits. If you don’t, you don’t. Then again, if you work too hard, there are also consequences that can be both positive and negative.

Ultimately, it might come down to this: How do you discover what it is you are meant to do or be in life?

And do you plan things out or do you go with the flow?

Going with the flow sounds like more fun, doesn’t it? But remember, if you are going to just go with the flow without strategic planning in advance, "there comes a day." There is still a cause and effect.

For example, it’s nice to be a rodeo world champion. But it’s not so nice to always be sore and bruised and on the road, away from your family.

I’ve discovered that the best thing you can do in life is to seek the advice of mentors and pray for guidance, patience, wisdom and endurance. Because it’s a formula that prepares you for whatever happens, when that day comes.