Kevin Holten: The world needs to lift weights

What do you do when people ask you your age? Do you fudge, lie or change the subject?

I think most of us would rather not tell the truth. Or at least we prefer to allow the questioner to guess and hope they guess a number lower than the one that appears on our driver’s license. And if they don’t guess low, we might fight depression for the rest of the day.

In fact, in America, age is clearly an obsession. But when I was young, my grandfather, who was 71 years older than me, couldn’t wait to announce his age. To him, it was like a trophy. But people like him are few and far between.

Yesterday I was sitting outside on a bench at the Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach, Calif., waiting for my son to join me for lunch. And while doing so, I observed several people who seemed obsessed with appearing younger than their birth certificate says they are. Then again, that’s the Los Angeles Basin, where image trumps reality every time.

And there was one lady who exited the mall’s most swanky lunch spot wearing a glistening blonde wig, her face had obviously been shot up with Botox, she was wearing too-tight jeans and heels too high to walk in. And despite all of those props, I thought she had to be at least 85.