Kevin Holten: The world needs to lift weights

What do you do when people ask you your age? Do you fudge, lie or change the subject?
I think most of us would rather not tell the truth. Or at least we prefer to allow the questioner to guess and hope they guess a number lower than the one that appears on our driver’s license. And if they don’t guess low, we might fight depression for the rest of the day.
In fact, in America, age is clearly an obsession. But when I was young, my grandfather, who was 71 years older than me, couldn’t wait to announce his age. To him, it was like a trophy. But people like him are few and far between.
Yesterday I was sitting outside on a bench at the Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach, Calif., waiting for my son to join me for lunch. And while doing so, I observed several people who seemed obsessed with appearing younger than their birth certificate says they are. Then again, that’s the Los Angeles Basin, where image trumps reality every time.
And there was one lady who exited the mall’s most swanky lunch spot wearing a glistening blonde wig, her face had obviously been shot up with Botox, she was wearing too-tight jeans and heels too high to walk in. And despite all of those props, I thought she had to be at least 85.
And what was the one thing that gave her age away? Her walk. You can’t fake your age if you’re bent over, fragile or have to carefully navigate a curb.
It reminded me of decades ago, when I was at the old MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and suddenly actor Cary Grant walked by. He had to be in his low 80s at the time, but he walked more like a man who was in his 40s. And I thought to myself, that’s how you defy age, you fool them with your walk.
But then again, you can’t fool them with your walk if you’re relying on props to do so. Thus, the quickest way to defy age is this: weightlifting. It’s not just for the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Because, you see, after 50, muscle tone declines by 15% per decade on average, leaving you more susceptible to poor balance and falls, and weight training can develop stronger bone mass and slow the process of age-related muscle loss.
What's more, resistance training also improves endurance. And seniors who lift weights can typically walk for longer periods of time with more ease. But the improvements are twofold -- not only do the leg muscles become stronger and have improved range of motion, but resistance training also increases lung capacity.
And for those who suffer from arthritis and joint pain, weightlifting can help with pain management as it strengthens the joints, ligaments and tendons, and improves range of motion.
In addition, seniors who weight train regularly also experience more restful sleep, a happier disposition and more self-confidence. And they not only live longer, but they also can extend their memory and prevent degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.
But more importantly, you’ve got to remember that chicks love weightlifters.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.