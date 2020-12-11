Kevin Holten: The statistics we hear

Are you a numbers person? Of course you are. We all are.
We want to know the temperature inside and outside, the pounds on the scale, the dollars in our checking account, what the speedometer says when we zoom by a patrolman and the abundance of calories in a chocolate chip cookie.
Plus we want to know the score on the scoreboard, election results, our age, our body weight in relation to our height, the number of awards won, how much older a man is than his wife and the grade on a test.
Numbers dominate every facet of our lives, because we always want to know if we are winning or losing. It tells us if our life is a success. And too often we let it determine our happiness.
More recently we’ve been inundated with coronavirus numbers. And those numbers, provided by Worldometers.com, say that, thus far, 1.57 million people have died from the coronavirus worldwide.
Yes, that’s only 0.00019% of the world’s population, but those numbers don’t measure the sadness felt by the loved ones or families involved, because they can’t.
The largest percent of those who have died were elderly and/or vulnerable. And that might make it even more agonizing because, thanks to our limited medical knowledge of the disease, we didn’t properly direct our resources to those who most needed our protection. Instead, we were led to mass hysteria by a highly aggressive media.
Nevertheless, the coronavirus is certainly contagious. And it just so happens that I have a number of family members who’ve been in my prayers who contracted it and recovered or are recovering.
And yet, one of the things we’ve learned during this supposed pandemic is that the media is very selective when it comes to reporting which numbers we hear.
For example, we never seem to hear about the number of people who have recovered from the disease, and that’s interesting because it is a super-high percentage.
Nor do we hear about the 12,245,428 communicable disease deaths this year overall, the 461,987 seasonal flu deaths this year, or the 40,160,140 abortions so far this year.
We also don’t hear about the 42,318,288 HIV/AIDS infected people, the 1,585,720 deaths caused by HIV/AIDS this year, the 7,747,123 deaths caused by cancer this year and the 371,975 deaths caused by malaria this year.
Nor do we hear about the 4,715,536 deaths caused by smoking this year, the 2,359,256 deaths caused by alcohol this year, the 1,011,535 suicides this year, or the 1,273,343 road traffic accident fatalities this year. Plus there are a lot of very positive numbers that we also never hear about, like the number of us living long fruitful lives.
Now, whether you believe that an aborted baby is a life or simply tissue, the abortion number is a striking statistic; the fact that for every 1.5 people who die from the coronavirus, there are 40 babies aborted.
I believe very strongly in our personal freedoms, many of which are currently under attack. And I also know that when my son was born, I discovered what a complete miracle a child is. But that’s not what this is about.
It’s just that 40 million is like the entire state of California in less than a year’s time.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
