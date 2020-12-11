Kevin Holten: The statistics we hear

Are you a numbers person? Of course you are. We all are.

We want to know the temperature inside and outside, the pounds on the scale, the dollars in our checking account, what the speedometer says when we zoom by a patrolman and the abundance of calories in a chocolate chip cookie.

Plus we want to know the score on the scoreboard, election results, our age, our body weight in relation to our height, the number of awards won, how much older a man is than his wife and the grade on a test.

Numbers dominate every facet of our lives, because we always want to know if we are winning or losing. It tells us if our life is a success. And too often we let it determine our happiness.

More recently we’ve been inundated with coronavirus numbers. And those numbers, provided by Worldometers.com, say that, thus far, 1.57 million people have died from the coronavirus worldwide.

Yes, that’s only 0.00019% of the world’s population, but those numbers don’t measure the sadness felt by the loved ones or families involved, because they can’t.