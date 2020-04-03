Kevin Holten: The silver lining to this cloud

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Is there a silver lining to this coronavirus cloud? It’s hard to see one right now.

After all, this virus did a surprise attack. It used guerrilla tactics to sneak up on and outflank the medical community, catching them off guard, with them having to suddenly scramble to play catch-up.

We don’t expect that. Instead, we expect them to have a cure for almost everything. Or if not a cure, at least a pill to pop to alleviate the symptoms. But this time, the disease passed our disease fighters on the freeway, and you can see it waving back at them through the car’s back window.

As it stands, their best advice is a simple one that takes less than a medical degree to prescribe. Their best advice is to stay away, from everyone.

That’s not being critical of the medical community. After all, fighting many types of mutating diseases while putting your life on the line is like trying to shoot a moving target while mounted on the back of a galloping horse. A lot of things must come together for you to succeed.

Meanwhile, that isolation solution is a tough one for us because, like horses and cattle, we are herd animals. We believe in strength in numbers and teamwork. And now we are forced to go it alone.