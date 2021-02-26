Kevin Holten: The right kind of abundance is key

And to be frank with you, none of us is always that way. It’s easy to feel like your duty is to pour all of your efforts into improving your business so that you can be successful and properly support your family. You put a lot of pressure on yourself to produce, and that takes a lot of time away from family and even puts you in a foul mood when you are with family.

In many ways you are focusing on one aspect of success and eliminating all others.

You see, success is a multidimensional, many-layered entity. And financial success is only one layer of that multilayered entity.

Other layers include your relationship with your family, others and most importantly, your level of patience, forgiveness, sacrifice, and giving. And the funny thing is, the more you give to these other levels, the more abundance you will have.

In other words, tithing isn’t just about money. Tithing is about your life overall. Abundance is more than just financial, and it’s also emotional abundance that brings about a feeling of satisfaction and peace of mind.

That’s why countless wealthy people have yet to attain happiness, peace of mind and/or real abundance. They are stuck on the earnings treadmill, back where everything is measured in monetary terms.