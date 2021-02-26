Kevin Holten: The right kind of abundance is key

Would you like to have a monetary overabundance or would you rather just have abundance?
The fact is, abundance isn’t really all about money. It’s really more about your quality of life.
And of course, abundance can be measured in many ways. For example, many people measure their abundance in terms of worldly, material goods. For them it’s all about a big home, a lake cabin, a boat, two shiny vehicles and a tailored wardrobe.
But true abundance is really all about good relationships, bright futures, security, happiness, togetherness and love.
That doesn’t mean you don’t have tough times. It simply means that you are prepared to better handle them and help others in those tough times.
In fact, if you live your life so that you are always prepared to help others at all times, you might discover key to contentment. And that’s simply because a focus on self is the road to unhappiness.
And yet it’s hard to feel blessed with abundance if your conscience isn’t clear, if your relationship with the Good Lord above isn’t a close one.
That’s why people find that when they tithe, spend time in prayer and spend quality time with family, they also tend to prioritize better and focus more on the positives rather than negatives.
And to be frank with you, none of us is always that way. It’s easy to feel like your duty is to pour all of your efforts into improving your business so that you can be successful and properly support your family. You put a lot of pressure on yourself to produce, and that takes a lot of time away from family and even puts you in a foul mood when you are with family.
In many ways you are focusing on one aspect of success and eliminating all others.
You see, success is a multidimensional, many-layered entity. And financial success is only one layer of that multilayered entity.
Other layers include your relationship with your family, others and most importantly, your level of patience, forgiveness, sacrifice, and giving. And the funny thing is, the more you give to these other levels, the more abundance you will have.
In other words, tithing isn’t just about money. Tithing is about your life overall. Abundance is more than just financial, and it’s also emotional abundance that brings about a feeling of satisfaction and peace of mind.
That’s why countless wealthy people have yet to attain happiness, peace of mind and/or real abundance. They are stuck on the earnings treadmill, back where everything is measured in monetary terms.
In many ways, it’s a little like dropping out of school after graduating from eighth grade, where financial abundance is equivalent to that level of education. Financial tithing is equivalent to a high school degree. Tithing of your time to create family harmony is equivalent to a college degree. Tithing of your time, advising and mentoring are equivalent to a graduate-level degree. And in the midst of all of it, learning to listen to the silent voice of God is a doctorate degree.
Tom Shadyac, the youngest joke writer ever for comedian Bob Hope, said that true success is intrinsic. It's all about love, kindness and community.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.