Kevin Holten: The reality of marriage

Are you married? If so, and if you’ve been married for some time, you know the game.

It starts out with you thinking that this woman or man will be the secret to your everlasting happiness. Then reality sets in and you discover marriage is a lot more work than you thought it would be.

And I’m writing about this because two days ago I interviewed a couple in Oakdale, California, for a new TV series we have created called "How Couples Met" that will air, starting in January, on the new Wild Rides TV network.

The format of each episode is that we interview the couple separately at first, and get both versions of how they met -- which, invariably, is slightly different. Then we bring them together at the end to compare their versions.

It’s a lot of fun. But at some point, in each interview, there is a reality check.

You see, about 60% of the way through this particular interview, I asked them, “What has been the most critical point in your marriage?” That’s when she looked at him and asked, “Should I tell him?” and he said, “Go ahead."

And that’s when I learned that seven years into their marriage, with two small kids running around, they almost divorced, simply because the wife had an urge for independence.

Then one day, she said, while sitting in a parking lot, God told her she wasn’t going anywhere, lifted a veil from her eyes, and revealed to her that doing so would be a big mistake. And now they’ve been married 19 more years and are so glad they stuck it out.

But let’s go back to that blissful wedding day, which is often a lot of fun, and take a look at the different types of wedding formats that exist around the world.

For example, did you know that in Norway, it’s a tradition for brides to wear crowns to deflect evil spirits? And that in Fiji, when a man asks a woman's father for her hand in marriage, he must present his future father-in-law with a whale's tooth?

Meanwhile, in Greece, taking the term "groomsman" literally, on the wedding day, a Greek groom's best man, or "koumparos," pulls out a razor and shaves the groom’s face. And then after he has been shaved, his new mother-in-law feeds him honey and almonds.

Before a Czech bride and groom tie the knot, an infant is placed on the couple's bed to bless and enhance their fertility. Once they've wed, guests shower them with rice, peas, or lentils -- also to promote fertility.

After tying the knot, happy brides and grooms in the Philippines release a pair of white doves -- one male, one female -- into the air. The birds are said to represent a harmonious life together for the newly married couple.

And it's a Cuban custom that every man who dances with the bride must pin money to her dress to help the couple pay for their wedding and honeymoon.

All of this reminds me of Socrates, the founder of Western philosophy, who once said that yes, by all means we should get married, and if we get a good wife, we'll become happy, and if we get a bad one, we'll become a philosopher.