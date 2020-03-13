Kevin Holten: The re-regionalization of America thanks to COVID-19

It’s a small world. Have you ever said that? I’m sure you have.
For example, there’s probably someone in your hometown that you seldom ever talk to. And then you happen to run into them in Rapid City, Denver or Billings, and next thing you know you’re chatting away about how crazy it is that you both happened upon each other there.
Of course, the chances of that happening now are about to be reduced for some time. That’s because we’ve had this COVID-19 health scare dumped on us, and it’s really wanting to destroy us physically or economically if we let stupidity, paranoia and lack of unity rule the day.
In the meantime, let’s pray that its effects are minimal and that the worst that happens is it “regionalizes” us again for a while, like back when Gramps used to dig up the North 40 with a 12-foot cultivator behind a shiny red International WD9 tractor.
Because back then, nobody went anywhere, except to town on Saturday night and church on Sunday, and everyone seemed to get along a whole lot better. And it looks like that could happen again, and if it does maybe it’ll cause us to sit back and think about how much we have in common instead of how much we don’t.
But for right now, let’s take a moment to dispel some of the rumors about COVID-19, with a little help from the Department of Infection Prevention at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Maryland.
You have free articles remaining.
First and foremost, if you’re wondering if there’s a vaccine to cure COVID-19, the answer is no. But scientists are working on it. However, creating one that is safe and effective in human beings will take many months.
And how do you protect yourself in the meantime? Well, you don’t swallow or gargle bleach like some people are suggesting. And you don’t take acetic acid or steroids, or use essential oils, salt water, ethanol or other substances, because none of those magic cures protects you from getting COVID-19, and some of them are just plain dangerous.
Instead, the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, using soap and hot water, and avoid contact with anyone who is sneezing or coughing. And for God’s sake, stay home if you’re sick.
Also, if you think you’re going to protect yourself wearing those lightweight disposable surgical masks, think again. They don’t fit tightly and can allow tiny infected droplets into your nose and mouth. And let’s not forget that those droplets can also get into your eyes. Instead, the real protective masks are the professional, tight-fitting respirators (such as the N95).
But people with the virus on their hands who touch their face under a mask might become infected anyway. And if you needlessly stock up on masks, that makes fewer available for sick patients and health care workers who need them.
Now, some people are wondering if ordering or buying products shipped from China will make a person sick. And the answer is not likely, because most viruses like this do not stay alive for very long on surfaces, so it is not likely you would get COVID-19 from a package that was in transit for days or weeks.
Be patient. We'll get through this.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.