Kevin Holten: The re-regionalization of America thanks to COVID-19

It’s a small world. Have you ever said that? I’m sure you have.

For example, there’s probably someone in your hometown that you seldom ever talk to. And then you happen to run into them in Rapid City, Denver or Billings, and next thing you know you’re chatting away about how crazy it is that you both happened upon each other there.

Of course, the chances of that happening now are about to be reduced for some time. That’s because we’ve had this COVID-19 health scare dumped on us, and it’s really wanting to destroy us physically or economically if we let stupidity, paranoia and lack of unity rule the day.

In the meantime, let’s pray that its effects are minimal and that the worst that happens is it “regionalizes” us again for a while, like back when Gramps used to dig up the North 40 with a 12-foot cultivator behind a shiny red International WD9 tractor.

Because back then, nobody went anywhere, except to town on Saturday night and church on Sunday, and everyone seemed to get along a whole lot better. And it looks like that could happen again, and if it does maybe it’ll cause us to sit back and think about how much we have in common instead of how much we don’t.