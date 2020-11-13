Kevin Holten: The race to legitimacy

Are we a democracy? Well, technically no. We are a republic, and there’s a difference.
You see, in a pure democracy, laws are made directly by the voting majority, leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected.
In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people and must comply with a constitution that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority.
Obviously we’d rather be a republic, and one that reflects what it says in the Pledge of Allegiance: “….and for the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
That “pledge” is loaded with some really powerful words. They include republic, under God, indivisible, liberty and justice. If those words make up the basis of our republic, then why are they so much in dispute these days?
Nevertheless, calling us a democracy is much like calling bison buffalo. There are no buffalo in North America. And we are not a democracy. We are a republic.
But when it comes to America, the main thing is that we are free. Free as a people. And we don’t want to lose that gift.
And what makes us free? It is free elections; because, as it states above, that is the basis of a republic.
Now, there are many nations in the world that have elections, but their people are nowhere near being free because their elections are a manipulated farce. Iran and Venezuela are two nations that come quickly to mind.
Let’s take Venezuela, for an example. Venezuela has fallen from being the richest country in South America to a nation in crisis. How did that happen? The formula for its demise was an overreliance on oil, socialism and the evolution of rigged elections.
After Hugo Chavez died of cancer, he was replaced by his hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, who won election by just 1.6 percentage points over opponent Henrique Capriles, who unsuccessfully sought a recount.
Maduro soon began consolidating his power, using authority given him by the National Assembly to rule by decree. But he wasn’t able to halt the decline in oil prices that pulled down the Venezuelan economy with it.
As Venezuela’s situation worsened, the Maduro regime arrested opposition political leaders, shut down news websites and detained journalists. In 2017, Venezuela’s Supreme Court, filled with Maduro loyalists, took away the powers of the National Assembly, which increased Maduro’s control.
The following year, he was reelected overwhelmingly in an election that a coalition of other Western Hemisphere nations said “lacked legitimacy.” And today, they are a nation in crisis.
And by the way, once they turned socialist, their voter turnout went from 86% to 4-5%.
So, if we do nothing else, we need to guarantee that our elections are absolutely legitimate, no matter what it takes.
Meanwhile, it was Soviet Union Premier Joseph Stalin who once said, “It is enough that the people know there was an election. The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.”
Stalin, as most scholars and historians estimate, killed between 20 million and 60 million of his own people. So let’s preserve our election integrity and legitimacy at all costs. Or lose our freedom.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
