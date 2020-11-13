Kevin Holten: The race to legitimacy

Are we a democracy? Well, technically no. We are a republic, and there’s a difference.

You see, in a pure democracy, laws are made directly by the voting majority, leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected.

In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people and must comply with a constitution that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority.

Obviously we’d rather be a republic, and one that reflects what it says in the Pledge of Allegiance: “….and for the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

That “pledge” is loaded with some really powerful words. They include republic, under God, indivisible, liberty and justice. If those words make up the basis of our republic, then why are they so much in dispute these days?

Nevertheless, calling us a democracy is much like calling bison buffalo. There are no buffalo in North America. And we are not a democracy. We are a republic.

But when it comes to America, the main thing is that we are free. Free as a people. And we don’t want to lose that gift.