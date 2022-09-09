Kevin Holten: The purpose of ranch cats

Do you know why God invented ranch cats? Of course, many might say that it was for the purpose of reducing the mouse population and I’d have to agree. But not fully.

Cats are a unique breed and typically, you are either a cat person or a dog person.

And it has been my experience that when it comes to dogs, they mostly roll their eyes at just about everything a cat does. And cats spend most of their time doing things that make dogs roll their eyes, on purpose. They are, after-all, dog teasers.

You see, except when they are napping, which is most of the time, cats survey their surroundings in search of entertainment and if they can’t find any, they create it.

For example, when I feed my horses sweet feed on the Lone Tree Ranch each day, there is a resident all-black ranch cat that enjoys playing with the horse’s tails.

And I’ve tried to explain to him that doing so will most likely reduce his estimated life span but he, like so many, ignores my advice and I expect to find him pancaked against a nearby Quonset wall any day.

Which is another thing about ranch cats, and that is that you cannot give them your heart because a combination of their curiosity mixed with the business of a working ranch, and its constantly moving big equipment, is fraught with danger.

Not to mention the dangers presented by the nearby howling coyotes or high-flying eagles and giant hooting owls that are in constant search of prey.

Of course, the famous American author, singer, humorist, voice actor and radio personality Garrison Keillor once said that cats are intended to teach us that not everything in nature has a purpose.

And English author Margaret Benson once said that the cat is above all things a dramatist. But I most like what French historian, critic and philosopher Hippolyte Taine had to say about cats when he said that he had studied many philosophers and many cats, and that the wisdom of cats was infinitely superior.

Of course, you may not be aware that there are more than 58 million pet cats in America and anywhere between 30 million and 100 million self-sufficient feral cats roaming American streets. Though I’m not quite sure where ranch cats fit in among those statistics. But we know that 25.4% of households in America own cats.

And because cats' appeal has expanded among several demographic groups in the United States during the past decade, the U.S. retail sales of cat food reached an estimated $12.1 billion in 2021, up 6.6% from $11.4 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, here at the Lone Tree Ranch, two ranch cats have made it a part of their daily routine to await my backdoor exit each day, not in search of food mind you, because they have an endless supply of that in their Quonset home.

Instead, it is as if they think that I am their masseuse, fully prepared each day to massage their back sides and scratch their necks, as if I have nothing better to do.

And yes, I give in every time because I know that God is winking at me and saying “slow down and smell the roses” every time it happens.