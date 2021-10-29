Kevin Holten: The pause that refreshes

Are you a fast learner? I’m not. Apparently it takes me decades to learn the simplest things.

For example, I thought that to be successful in life you had to not only work hard but keep your nose to the grindstone all the time. In other words, you get out of life what you put in. And yes that’s true, but it’s also not true.

I came downstairs this morning and when I reached the bottom of the stairs it looked like I’d left the living room light on. But I hadn’t.

It was actually a bright orange rising sun shining through an east-side bedroom window so brightly that its beams soared through that bedroom’s door and danced around the walls of a little hallway leading to the living room, making it appear as though lights had been left on.

And the first thing I thought of was that famous quote from the Bible that says, “He is risen.” And it gave me pause, made me reflect and gave me hope.

You see, I was wondering what to write about last night for my weekly column. And I looked at some papers upon which I’d made some notes, because I knew that at the top of one of those pages I’d written a suggestion to myself some days ago.

Most weeks, half tongue in cheek, I’ll even say out loud, “OK Lord, what do you want me to write about this week?” Because oftentimes, when I do that, a thought will inevitably come to my mind. And the thought that came to mind at that moment caused me to write the word “pause” and circle it.

But last night I didn’t feel compelled to write about the word “pause” and its meaning, probably because, since I was a child, I’ve hated having to sit still.

Then I saw that reflecting sunlight burst through the window this morning and I said, “OK Lord, I guess you were serious about that word.”

You should also know that last night I went to bed a little discouraged about a couple of things. And I rolled around letting worry get the best of me.

There are, after all, two big projects that I am working on that require my constant attention. And everything else in life has been put on hold. But maybe, just maybe that’s the wrong way to live.

And if it is the wrong way to live, then how do you know? How do you discover that you’re going down the wrong road? Well, it appears that in those moments there are things that come up in life that cause you to pause, almost as if life is structured that way.

It might be the cold that causes you to stay home because you haven’t been taking care of yourself. Or it might be the death of an acquaintance, or having a flagman stop you at the site of road construction.

And although you don’t think so at the time, that pause, when you do nothing, might be your most productive time.

Thomas Paine, the American political activist, philosopher, and revolutionary in the 1700s, once said, "The real man smiles in times of trouble, gathers strength from distress and grows brave by reflection."

In other words, doing nothing can sometimes be everything.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

