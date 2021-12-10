Kevin Holten: The National Finals Rodeo is teaching us something

Have you ever been to the National Finals Rodeo held annually in Las Vegas in December? If not you might be surprised, because that’s when Las Vegas becomes a cowboy town. And that’s when the top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in eight events compete over 10 days to see who is best.

Of course last year, during the peak of the never-ending pandemic, the NFR was moved to Globe Field in Arlington, Texas, where Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers play. And a lot of the nightlife fun was had in the Stockyards of Fort Worth.

As you might assume, they handle pandemics a lot differently in Nevada than they do in Texas. In Texas, they simply deal with a problem, face it head on and then move on.

Of course, Texas is used to having cowboys and cowgirls around all year long. After all, that’s who built the state. In Las Vegas they allow them in only for 10 days, take almost $200 million of their hard-earned dollars and then chase them out. But the cowboys don’t mind. They can only put up with Las Vegas for a few days anyway.

On the fifth of December, after the second performance, I posted something on our Special Cowboy Moments on RFD-TV (and Wild Rides on the Cowboy Channel) Facebook page that asked: “What is this NFR teaching us?”

In the article that went with that headline, I said this: “If you open your eyes, the message is clear and these NFR cowboys and cowgirls are the living examples: When life gets tough, you not only persevere but you go steps beyond that.

For example, multi-time PBR World Champion Bull Rider J.B. Mauney may not be the most athletically gifted bull rider in the world. He simply has the most perseverance and courage to go beyond that.

You see, it's not enough to just persevere in rodeo or life. You have to take additional risks. Why do you think Mauney rode his bull in round three after taking a beating (being knocked out and suffering head lacerations) in round two? He wouldn't have thought of doing anything else.

And why did rookie bull rider Creek Young get on a re-ride after having already placed in round three and then go on to win the round? And why is World Champion Bull Rider Sage Kimzey competing with a badly damaged knee and not even talking about it? And why did veteran Barrel Racer Dona Kay Rule come back and win round two after knocking over barrels and being disqualified in round one? And why did NFR Rookie Saddle Bronc Rider Tegan Smith win round three on a bronc he was afraid and nervous to get on?

The answer is simple: Because all of them are long past learning that, in rodeo and life, you must persevere. They've graduated to another level above that. At that level, you fight beyond anything that comes at you. That's why the world loves real cowboys and cowgirls, because it already knows that about them. And it wants (and needs) to learn about that from them.”

