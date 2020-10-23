Kevin Holten: The most important presidential election ever

Is this current election the most important presidential election ever in the history of the United States? We are told over and over that it is. However, the fact is, there have been others.
For example, the election of 1796 is considered very important because it proved that the American electoral system worked.
You see, George Washington had stepped aside and there was no unanimous choice for president. So the question was, can democracy work and can a peaceful election occur?
John Adams was elected, and not only was it a peaceful election but, thanks to the electoral process, his archrival, Thomas Jefferson, became his vice president.
Then the following election, won by Thomas Jefferson in 1800, is oftentimes considered the most important election of all time simply because the Electoral College format of that time was replaced by a new one, and done so via the 12th Amendment to the Constitution.
Meanwhile, in 1824, Andrew Jackson won the popular vote but lost the election because a deal was believed to have been made giving the office to John Quincy Adams in exchange for Henry Clay becoming secretary of state. This election's backlash catapulted Jackson to the presidency in 1828, and split the Democratic-Republican Party in two.
The election of 1876 ranks higher than other disputed elections because it is set against the backdrop of post-Civil War Reconstruction.
New York Gov. Samuel Tilden led in popular and electoral votes but was one shy of the necessary votes to win. A commission was formed and voted along party lines, awarding Rutherford B. Hayes the presidency. And it is believed that Hayes agreed to end Reconstruction and recall all troops from the South in exchange for the presidency.
Why is that so significant? Simply because it led to the creation of Jim Crow laws, which are a collection of state and local statutes that legalized racial segregation. And still today, we are feeling the effects of that election.
Now, it is believed by many that we have never before experienced a greater divide between urban and rural societies than we have today. But the truth is, this was a big issue in the election of 1896.
You see, at that time William Jennings Bryant was able to form a coalition that answered to rural interests, including indebted farmers and those arguing against the gold standard. And yet, William McKinley won and his victory is considered significant because it highlighted the shift from America as an agrarian nation to one of urban interests.
Bringing us to the election of 1932, when Franklin Roosevelt's Democratic Party came to power by forming the New Deal coalition that united groups that previously had not been aligned. These groups included urban workers, northern Black people, southern white people, and Jewish voters. And today's Democratic Party, with the addition of the radical left, is still largely made up of this same coalition.
Therefore, that new coalition and the realignment of political parties that occurred way back then has helped shape all of the elections and policies since then.
So you see there are many presidential elections that have been controversial. And it’s especially interesting to note that the results of one single election can have effects reaching into the future for many decades or more.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
