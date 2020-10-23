Kevin Holten: The most important presidential election ever

New York Gov. Samuel Tilden led in popular and electoral votes but was one shy of the necessary votes to win. A commission was formed and voted along party lines, awarding Rutherford B. Hayes the presidency. And it is believed that Hayes agreed to end Reconstruction and recall all troops from the South in exchange for the presidency.

Why is that so significant? Simply because it led to the creation of Jim Crow laws, which are a collection of state and local statutes that legalized racial segregation. And still today, we are feeling the effects of that election.

Now, it is believed by many that we have never before experienced a greater divide between urban and rural societies than we have today. But the truth is, this was a big issue in the election of 1896.

You see, at that time William Jennings Bryant was able to form a coalition that answered to rural interests, including indebted farmers and those arguing against the gold standard. And yet, William McKinley won and his victory is considered significant because it highlighted the shift from America as an agrarian nation to one of urban interests.