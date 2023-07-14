Does it seem like time is moving faster with each coming each year? Well, it’s not. But then again, it is.

There is a reason that you think time is moving by faster. And if you let it, it can be a little bit depressing because your perception of time is age-related. Fact is your perception of the passage of time is directly proportional to how fast you do or don’t process data.

You see, in 2019, in a paper published by Harvard University Professor Adrian Bejan, he said that the rate at which we process visual information slows down with age, and that is what makes time seem to "speed up" as we grow older.

In other words, he is saying that our brain collects images each hour, and as we get older it collects less images per hour. So basically, it is storing less information per hour and thus, because there is a smaller overall collection of images and less total information, it shrinks the hour. And if you shrink each hour, you shrink each day, each month, and each year.

So, when it comes to time, we individually conclude that, since we’ve stored less data, then less things must have taken place and less time must have gone by as compared to how much data we remember storing when we were younger. Which leads to us being surprised when we are sometimes reminded of how much time has really gone by. Because it seems to us that less should have gone by.

Or think of it this way. Pretend that life is a two-hour movie reel with thousands of images on film running through a projector each minute for two hours. Now, if you remove one quarter of the images from the film, your movie will have been shortened from two hours down to 1 ½ hours or less time.

And that’s what your brain is doing. However, instead of eliminating images, it is failing to take all of them in, because it can’t function at the same speed it used to.

So, when you think back and process the stored data and all that you experienced in the past year, since there is less stored data, the year seems shorter.

But really in the end, what does it matter? After all, just because you think time is going by faster doesn’t mean that it is. Except that, the real reason we care so much about the passage of time is because we fear the end. We don’t know what the end means. Of course, we know that people die, but we just don’t really believe that we will, at least not for a long time.

So, when we are confronted with reminders of events that happened 10 years ago, those events seem like they happened yesterday. Which also reminds us that 10 years from now will happen just as quickly and that frightens us.

Speed kills, as they say. And nothing kills like the speed of time. After all, today alone, about 180,000 people will die, worldwide. They will all run out of time.

But, in the end, who cares how fast times travel. After all, some of the best times are those times that we waste.

And as Mother Theresa once said, for us to be happy in the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.