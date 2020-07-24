Kevin Holten: The Milky Way is amazing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For years during roundup time, in early October, we gathered together a dozen riders to scour the buttes, ridges, gorges and ravines of the Badlands, 25 miles north of Medora, at the Little Missouri Cattle Ranch.

Of course, roundup is all about bringing cattle closer to home for the winter for the purpose of doctoring and pregnancy testing cows and then, eventually, separating out the calves and bulls.

After a dusty day in the saddle it’s not unusual for saddle-sore cowboys and cowgirls to gather together on the front porch of the main ranch house to sip on a cool beverage or two and look at the stars, which oftentimes provide an indescribable astronomical display; especially the Milky Way.

Now, you may not know it but the Milky Way was given its name by the Greeks many years ago. And we now know that it contains from 100 to 400 billion stars and maybe even up to 1 trillion, with at least a billion planets and, at the center of it all, a supermassive black hole sucking in the older planets.

Remarkably, when you look at the Milky Way at night, you are only seeing about 0.0000025% of the galaxy’s hundreds of billions of stars.