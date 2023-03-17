If you think that you communicate with words only, you’ve got a surprise coming.

In 1971 psychologist Albert Mehrabian published a book titled “Silent Messages,” which included information about his pioneering research on nonverbal communication. And he concluded that 55% of our communication comes from body language, 38% from your tone of voice, and 7% from your actual words.

That’s why people might be able to decipher your attitude about a topic based upon your body language and tone of voice alone. And it could explain the origin of the famous saying, “Talk is cheap.”

This might also be a good time to defend husbands whose wives say that they never listen. Because, based upon her tone of voice and body language, it might not be necessary. Or the body language and tone of voice might be so distracting that it takes away from a husband’s (or wife’s) ability to hear.

Fact is, I’ve done a little research about this topic on my own, albeit by accident.

As you may or may not know, I produce television series. And in the process of doing so, we’ve produced between 600 and 700 episodes thus far.

Our episodes follow an interview format. And in most cases, I’ve done the interviewing of many rodeo world champions and others, including actors, ranchers, pastors, entertainers like Cody Johnson, and even some little kids.

When I interview someone, I don’t submit a list of questions to them in advance. Instead, I refuse to do so because I want their response to be fresh and instantaneous, not planned and scripted.

While doing an interview, I think that I see every communication signal coming from that interviewee. And that’s especially important because my next question is always based upon their last answer.

But afterwards, when I see the footage of that interview, I realize that the camera magnifies everything by at least five times. Thus, every smile, grimace, wince, glance in another direction, any watering of the eyes, pause, or shuffling in their seat, can be acts of great importance.

And that is where the saying “The camera never lies” obviously comes from. And no statement could ever be more accurate. Thus, if you are planning to lie on camera, please do so at your own risk, because the truth will find you and expose you.

That’s why our programming has been successful; because it’s real. And I must say that when we sit someone down in front of bright lights, three cameras, a roaming camera, a photographer, director, cameramen, an assistant, me and more, it can be an environment where straying from the truth might not seem like an option.

At the same time, we’ve never had anyone say that the process wasn’t fun.

Yet the point is this; you can go a full day without saying a single word and still communicate at a level that might rival that of Abe Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

I might also suggest to husbands who’ve been accused of not listening to their wives (or vice versa), to respond with this line from one of American musician, Richelle E. Goodrich’s songs. She said, “I do listen. I just wait for the words to stop and your eyes to speak.”