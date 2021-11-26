Kevin Holten: The making of a cowboy legend

Do you know what a cowboy legend is? Oh sure, it’s Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, Tom Mix and Clint Eastwood. But do you know what a real cowboy legend is?

Real cowboy legends can do it all. They can rodeo and ranch, manage the land and tell stories. Those are the categories by which you judge. But most importantly, they give back and they stay back.

In other words, it’s not all about them and so sometimes they go unnoticed. Or they get overshadowed. I know a cowboy that fits that description to a T. His name is Gary Tescher.

Oh sure, if you’re from North Dakota you’ve probably heard that last name before. After all, the family is rodeo royalty, not just in North Dakota but nationwide. And yet, it’s not the name that makes you a cowboy, it’s what you do with it.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Jim and Tom Tescher were all-around rodeo legends, nationwide. Growing up near Sentinel Butte, their father, Matthias, had them help him round up wild Badlands horses and break them. And by the time he was 14, Tom Tescher was told by Bill Linderman, one of rodeo’s biggest legends, that he should hit the professional rodeo trail.

Later, Jim Tescher, Gary’s father, went an entire year in professional rodeo without getting bucked off, and that’s the stuff of legend. And both Jim and Tom won at America’s biggest rodeos, including Madison Square Garden and the National Finals Rodeo.

But when Jim was off for months riding in rodeos all over the country, it was little Gary Tescher who was left behind to take care of the ranch, managing a herd in the midst of foul winter weather. And one time he did so despite having a broken leg, an injury suffered before his father left, in a roundup wreck, all of which earned him his doctorate in ranching early on.

Eventually Gary would follow in his father’s rodeo footsteps, riding in America’s biggest rodeos, and he did so with rodeo legends like Bruce Ford, Bobby Berger and some cowboy turned musician by the name of Chris LeDoux. And even some of his father’s friends said that he had more natural talent than his dad did.

But both Gary and his father took greater pride in how they ran their ranch, and today, if you help at brandings in western North Dakota or eastern Montana, you’ll not see a better-organized one than Gary Tescher’s.

And you’ll not hear better stories from anyone in the cowboy world than those that Gary tells, having not only a vault full of his own but a vault full of his father’s and Tom’s, from their sparkling careers.

Best of all, Gary, with his cousin Ted, has carried on the legacy that his father started and worked hard behind the scenes to grow the Home on the Range Champions Match Ride Rodeo in Sentinel Butte to one of the biggest rodeo events in the nation, and one that annually attracts the best bronc riders in the world.

And we think that for his work, his selfless dedication and for the example he has set for younger cowboys, that he deserves to be inducted, next to his father, into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame.

After all, we see much-less-qualified cowboys inducted into hall of fames all over the country, and some of them have even bought their way in.

But unlike them, Gary’s induction is totally earned and then some.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

