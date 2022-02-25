Kevin Holten: The life of a stuntman

Do you know who Dale Gibson is? No?

Actually you probably do without knowing it. You see, you’ve no doubt seen his work in countless feature films simply because he’s a Hollywood stuntman and stunt coordinator.

He’s one of those people who works behind the scenes and adds a lot of spice to a film but doesn’t get the glory because it’s the lead actor who always gets the glory. But without Dale that movie might be a flop.

We interviewed Dale in Sunland, California, just north of Burbank at his ranch on Monday for a "Special Cowboy Moments" episode on RFD-TV. And we did so because, like so many stuntmen, including legendary actors Tom Mix and Ben Johnson, they were stuntmen before they were actors, and they were cowboys before they were stuntmen.

Even Forrie J. Smith, who currently stars as Lloyd in the hit TV series "Yellowstone," was a stuntman and on-set wrangler before he became a famous actor.

And what is it about real cowboys that enables them to rise to the top in Hollywood? It’s their perseverance, guts and their high pain threshold.

Rodeo, after all, is an unforgiving sport where there are no excuses. You either win or you don’t, and most of the time you don’t. So if you don’t learn to survive, you’re done. And it takes courage to persevere in rodeo, as it does in the dog-eat-dog world of Hollywood.

Dale Gibson grew up in Kentucky the son of a rodeo cowboy father and a trick riding mother, and early on he also became a trick rider.

Now if you’ve ever seen the acrobatics involved in trick riding, you know that it might be safer to get on a bucking bull. Which is exactly what Gibson eventually did, earning a college scholarship and nearly winning a national collegiate bull riding title.

He was beat out for that title by Tuff Hedeman, who’d eventually become a multitime professional rodeo world champion and rodeo legend.

Gibson did move onto the professional rodeo ranks and then, along the way, he discovered that he could earn more guaranteed money risking his life in Hollywood than in the rodeo arena, and he moved west.

Now, 36 years later, his resume is a lengthy scroll featuring work on countless commercials, including one for the U.S. Marines that aired for 15 years.

In it he was a knight mounted on a horse on a chessboard. And for days he worked on set with a broken foot because at one point, when the horse lost its footing and went down, Gibson’s foot was the recipient of a crushing blow.

Gibson has also worked on countless feature films, from "3:10 to Yuma" with Russell Crowe and Christian Bale to "Bounty" with Mel Gibson, "Collateral Damage" with Arnold Schwarzenegger, "X-Men" and so many more box office successes.

He told us about one scene in which he was burned alive, mummified in a protective fire suit within which he could barely move and see out of, with just a straw in his mouth to enable him to breathe. And then, just when they were about to shoot the scene, they removed the straw, and for the duration of that scene he was not able to breathe.

That, he said, is the height of claustrophobia. But it pays real well.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

