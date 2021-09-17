Kevin Holten: The importance of tradition

When you were growing up, did your family have a lot of traditions? Mine did.

In fact, in the area that I grew up, a stone’s throw from the Montana and Canadian borders in northwest North Dakota, nearly everyone was a purebred Norwegian. So nearly everyone had similar traditions.

For example, nearly everyone attended a Lutheran church, and they did so every single Sunday. Nearly everyone made certain delicacies to eat for Christmas, such as lefse, sandbakkels and krumkake. And those people who were my grandparents' age typically talked to each other in Norwegian. In fact, even my mother didn’t regularly speak English until she attended the first grade.

We always went to church at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, then across the street to my grandparents' house for Christmas Eve dinner, where we also opened some presents after dinner, then home to open more presents and then, of course, in the middle of the night Santa magically appeared, so that there were more presents to open in the morning.

The excitement that built up to Christmas Eve was nearly overwhelming for me as a child. And I thought those same traditions would continue forever. But no one lives forever. And yet, in our overall family, those traditions have lived on and there’s a foundation in all of that.