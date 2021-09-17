Kevin Holten: The importance of tradition

When you were growing up, did your family have a lot of traditions? Mine did.
In fact, in the area that I grew up, a stone’s throw from the Montana and Canadian borders in northwest North Dakota, nearly everyone was a purebred Norwegian. So nearly everyone had similar traditions.
For example, nearly everyone attended a Lutheran church, and they did so every single Sunday. Nearly everyone made certain delicacies to eat for Christmas, such as lefse, sandbakkels and krumkake. And those people who were my grandparents' age typically talked to each other in Norwegian. In fact, even my mother didn’t regularly speak English until she attended the first grade.
We always went to church at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, then across the street to my grandparents' house for Christmas Eve dinner, where we also opened some presents after dinner, then home to open more presents and then, of course, in the middle of the night Santa magically appeared, so that there were more presents to open in the morning.
The excitement that built up to Christmas Eve was nearly overwhelming for me as a child. And I thought those same traditions would continue forever. But no one lives forever. And yet, in our overall family, those traditions have lived on and there’s a foundation in all of that.
Currently, as a producer of television shows for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel, I attend a lot of rodeos in all parts of the country. And although all professional rodeos are different, they are also all the same.
There’s not a single rodeo that does not begin with a prayer and with the national anthem. In other words, there’s not a rodeo that doesn’t pay its respect to God and to America and its servicemen and women.
In fact, that tradition has often prompted me to ask the people that we interview if they think that rodeo is the last real preserver of traditional American values.
Most of them say that they think it is. Some say, “I hope not."
In my mind, the last great preserver of traditional American values is bigger than rodeo, because the last great preserver is agriculture and the family farm and ranch, which are rapidly being squeezed out.
Whatever the case, traditions are important, for the following reasons:
Family traditions create memories that last a lifetime. Many of our most magical memories of childhood can be linked back to traditions we shared with our family. Even during difficult times in life, family traditions can be a bright beacon of light or an anchor of strength that helps us find our way through this crazy world.
Family traditions give family members a stronger sense of belonging. After all, one could argue that our human need for belonging is just as important as our need for food, water and shelter.
And more importantly, those traditions help impart the family’s values. Your family’s unique cultural and religious heritage is one of a kind. And many family traditions, like those in my family, are passed on from distant places and generations. This links us to things that are bigger than ourselves.
In talking about the importance of traditions, Belgian playwright, poet and essayist Maurice Maeterlinck once said that at every crossroads on the path that leads to the future, tradition has placed 10,000 men to guard the past.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.