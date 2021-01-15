Kevin Holten: The importance of mentoring

Do you know what a mentor is? According to Mr. Dictionary, a mentor is a trusted counselor or guide.
And who is your mentor? Or don’t you need a mentor? If that’s the case, you might be making a big mistake, because that mentor might just be the one who sets you on the right path.
University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who just won another national title, said, “I feel like I've been very blessed to have some great mentors through the years, starting with Don James, who was my college coach, who really inspired me to want to be a coach, which is not something that I really had in mind.”
Sometimes others know you better that you know yourself. So in Saban’s case, it was someone else who put him on the path to greatness, a path that he may never have explored.
Thus the best way to approach a problem or to chart a course might be to seek out advice from various mentors. To listen to their suggestions and formulate a strategy to solve the problem, because, whether you know it or not, you don’t know it all.
In life, we are all faced with multiple decisions. And we cannot possibly have the answer for all of the issues that might come up. But there are those who have faced and conquered those same issues, and they can advise you rather than you having to re-create the wheel every time. Thus you should seek and rely on their wisdom.
Television personality, author and fashion designer Lauren Conrad once said, “We should listen to advice from people who have been there and done that. It’s hard to believe that when you are young.”
After all, let’s face it, life is short. You more than likely won’t have time to be a rocket scientist, professional golfer, undercover detective and a Swedish ambassador in your short time on this planet.
And the fact is, God created us with different talents, gifts and interests. Then he gave our lives term limits, knowing that this would create a situation in which to excel we would have to work together, help each other and rely on advice from each other. In other words, he designed life in a way where we must rely on and give help to others.
Which brings us to two fundamental and essential rules in life, and they are both as predominant as gravity. The first is that you must give to get, and the second is that, in order to achieve, you must first take a step of faith. You must take a risk. And both of those principles require advice and help from others.
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said that we make a living by what we get and we make a life by what we give. In other words, giving and mentoring has many incalculable rewards.
Luke 6:38 is one of the 100 Bible verses that talks about giving: “Give and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, and will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”
And speaking of the Bible, can you think of a better mentor?
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.