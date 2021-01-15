Kevin Holten: The importance of mentoring

Television personality, author and fashion designer Lauren Conrad once said, “We should listen to advice from people who have been there and done that. It’s hard to believe that when you are young.”

After all, let’s face it, life is short. You more than likely won’t have time to be a rocket scientist, professional golfer, undercover detective and a Swedish ambassador in your short time on this planet.

And the fact is, God created us with different talents, gifts and interests. Then he gave our lives term limits, knowing that this would create a situation in which to excel we would have to work together, help each other and rely on advice from each other. In other words, he designed life in a way where we must rely on and give help to others.

Which brings us to two fundamental and essential rules in life, and they are both as predominant as gravity. The first is that you must give to get, and the second is that, in order to achieve, you must first take a step of faith. You must take a risk. And both of those principles require advice and help from others.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said that we make a living by what we get and we make a life by what we give. In other words, giving and mentoring has many incalculable rewards.