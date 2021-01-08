Kevin Holten: The importance of integrity and character

During that time he learned that integrity and character were the most important things upon which to build a successful business. So he moved to western North Dakota to change his life, start over and start painting on a blank canvas, so to speak.

And it’s not that he was dishonest and certainly not purposefully dishonest. Rather, it was just that he allowed himself to exist in gray areas.

“I let some things slide and when I first moved to North Dakota and I told myself that I would never again allow those gray areas to exist,” he said. “And from then on my life and my integrity would be black and white.”

So he set about creating Shetler's Construction, and it has evolved into a company that builds solid, upscale houses, agricultural buildings and barns, and also does roofing jobs and more.

“Knowing how to build solid structures that would last was something I knew how to do very well,” he said. “And yes, that was thanks to my Amish upbringing.”

The tricky part in the construction business is that sometimes you or your subcontractors can make mistakes along the way. Or maybe a customer decides they want to change something midstream. That’s what Shetler refers to as the gray area.