Kevin Holten: The importance of integrity and character

Does your past dictate your future? Yes and no.
David Shetler, of Dickinson, grew up in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, in an Amish society. He lived a very structured life with four sisters and two brothers.
By the age of 6, he was hand-milking cows every morning at 5:30 a.m. and doing the same thing in the evening.
The whole family got up in the morning at the same time, and if the children didn’t get up in time it meant that they’d receive a spanking.
Meanwhile, while growing up, Shetler was always drawn to business and finance. Early on he used to earn a nickel for every mouse or rat that he caught and exterminated. And while growing up he had seven to 10 side jobs in addition to his farm work. For instance, he used to plant flowers at a gas station in town and for other people in the community.
It was in his early teens that he began to sneak away to go to work at those other jobs, adding things like digging ditches. And although he thought he was working under the radar, his father knew the entire time what was going on.
At 18 years of age he had a tree-trimming business. At 20 he started a construction business, having learned the basics of building from his family. Eventually he went to work in the timber market for two years as a timber broker and then decided to move to western North Dakota.
During that time he learned that integrity and character were the most important things upon which to build a successful business. So he moved to western North Dakota to change his life, start over and start painting on a blank canvas, so to speak.
And it’s not that he was dishonest and certainly not purposefully dishonest. Rather, it was just that he allowed himself to exist in gray areas.
“I let some things slide and when I first moved to North Dakota and I told myself that I would never again allow those gray areas to exist,” he said. “And from then on my life and my integrity would be black and white.”
So he set about creating Shetler's Construction, and it has evolved into a company that builds solid, upscale houses, agricultural buildings and barns, and also does roofing jobs and more.
“Knowing how to build solid structures that would last was something I knew how to do very well,” he said. “And yes, that was thanks to my Amish upbringing.”
The tricky part in the construction business is that sometimes you or your subcontractors can make mistakes along the way. Or maybe a customer decides they want to change something midstream. That’s what Shetler refers to as the gray area.
And it’s in those situations when he said to himself, no matter what, that he would do it right, and every single customer would be happy no matter what it cost. And it’s that policy that has allowed his business to flourish, even in 2020, during a very unpredictable year.
So I write about him simply because he is a living example of the fact that integrity and character, in everything you do, is what is number one. And, in America, we need that now more than ever.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.