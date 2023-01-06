Kevin Holten: The holes in your life

Do you sometimes wonder if life is just about filling in the holes? And do you think that you’d be that much further ahead if there weren’t any?

Well, the problem is, the holes come with the package. Life is filled with potholes.

Kathy Mathews died recently in Chicago. She was a loving mother and grandmother whose family was everything she lived for.

She was waiting for a transplant and trying to get healthy enough to have one. But there were myriad other problems she had to deal with first like her blood sugar level, a staff infection, bacteria in her blood, a heart out of rhythm, a broken back and more.

The odds were against her, and she passed away peacefully in her sleep at 7:30 a.m., in her 60s, surrounded by her wonderful kids, who were everything to her.

In fact, they did such a good job of making her last days so peaceful and full of love that at one point she said she felt like she was in heaven. And then, that’s where she went.

One must be happy for her at this point because she no longer has to deal with those potholes. But for those of us who knew her, she leaves a hole in our lives.

And I call it a hole because that’s what it feels like.

You see, I met Kathy Mathews in the '80s, and from that moment on she made me laugh every time I saw her and each time I talked to her.

She was a very good graphic designer who I met because I was working for a magazine publishing company, and she handled the marketing for a number of companies. Thus began a business relationship that turned into a wonderful friendship.

What followed were deep conversations about life and family and hurdles and accomplishments. And oftentimes I would be her therapist and she would be mine. But, in the midst of it all, there was always the laughter.

Sometimes I think that the gift of interjecting humor into almost any situation is the greatest gift that God can give you. Where you find the humor no matter what, as if you’re watching a movie of your life instead of going through with it.

I guess you could say that she taught me to step back, get out of the pothole that you’re in, find something to fill that pothole and then move on. And she’d know because, when it came to health, few people had more potholes.

Of course, in the Bible, God teaches us that he is the filler of potholes. So, there’s always that to rely on.

Still, there’s going to be an adjustment period here. Just like when my attorney friend died on Thanksgiving of last year. I felt like he was the one who propped me up when the wind blew. And then suddenly, he was no longer there.

Or when my dad died in April. I keep expecting him to be at family gatherings or only a phone call away, but he’s not.

It’s always a lonely feeling. A sudden void in your life. And you wonder if that void will forever be there. And the fact is, it will because if it wasn’t, it would mean that they hadn’t meant anything.

But they did. And that’s a blessing.