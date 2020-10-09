Kevin Holten: The great American takers

Do you know what hard work is? When I was growing up, I was taught that it was exhausting physical labor. That’s because, back then it was all about meaty hands, bronze faces and thick forearms.
In fact, the physical nature of work was so ingrained in me that years later, when I met with male executives with manicured nails sitting behind big desks in Manhattan high rises, I had to keep from smirking. After all, although they thought they were powerful and intimidating, I wanted to tell them that I knew men who really were powerful and intimidating.
In my youth, work meant throwing hundreds of square hay bales onto a flatbed and then from there onto big stacks, on the hottest days of summer. It meant trudging through acre after acre of fields and picking up rocks that might damage farm equipment. Or it meant pounding fence post after fence post into the ground and stretching barbwire seemingly forever across the plains.
Mr. Dictionary says that work is mental or physical effort done in order to achieve a purpose or result. It wasn’t until I got my first job out of college that I realized work could also involve not just physical but mental fatigue.
When I was a child, I couldn’t wait to grow up. And the measuring stick for being considered a “grownup” was the amount of work you were entrusted to do.
I was driving grandpa’s pickup before I could comfortably reach the pedals. And I was stacking row after row of hay bales on a truck bed to heights just below power lines when I was a grade schooler, and so were so many of you. That’s how you became a man; by trying to do a man’s job.
I bring this up because, in America, our definition of work has not only changed, but we go so far as to ridicule people who work hard.
Oh we might not admit it, but if we see someone working hard we assume that they are too stupid not to.
And now many in our society are so far removed from real labor that they actually think food comes from store shelves.
Worse than that, there appears to be a divide between those who are productive and those who are lackadaisical. People who are enterprising and those who think they are entitled.
Television pastor and author Robert Morris, in his book "Beyond Blessed," said that those who are productive consistently deliver more value than they are getting paid for. They save and invest, and many start and grow businesses that create jobs. They should be considered heroes. And yet, they are some of the most detested people in the eyes of popular culture.
Starting a business is one of the most labor-intensive things a person can do, he says. And success requires extreme work hours, high levels of risk, and, in our currently hostile business environment, navigating a bewildering obstacle course of regulations, taxes and paperwork requirements.
Yet movies and television programs routinely portray business owners as mean, greedy, exploitative and dishonest people who lie around and profit from the sweat of others.
Meanwhile the “entitled” might accept a job and then deliver a bare minimum of effort to get by. And that is really nothing more than stealing. And it is clearly damaging our nation.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
