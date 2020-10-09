Kevin Holten: The great American takers

Do you know what hard work is? When I was growing up, I was taught that it was exhausting physical labor. That’s because, back then it was all about meaty hands, bronze faces and thick forearms.

In fact, the physical nature of work was so ingrained in me that years later, when I met with male executives with manicured nails sitting behind big desks in Manhattan high rises, I had to keep from smirking. After all, although they thought they were powerful and intimidating, I wanted to tell them that I knew men who really were powerful and intimidating.

In my youth, work meant throwing hundreds of square hay bales onto a flatbed and then from there onto big stacks, on the hottest days of summer. It meant trudging through acre after acre of fields and picking up rocks that might damage farm equipment. Or it meant pounding fence post after fence post into the ground and stretching barbwire seemingly forever across the plains.

Mr. Dictionary says that work is mental or physical effort done in order to achieve a purpose or result. It wasn’t until I got my first job out of college that I realized work could also involve not just physical but mental fatigue.

When I was a child, I couldn’t wait to grow up. And the measuring stick for being considered a “grownup” was the amount of work you were entrusted to do.