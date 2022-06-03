Kevin Holten: The grass is greener

Do you know what the key to unhappiness is? It’s the grass that’s on the other side of the fence.

Then again, maybe it’s not the grass at all, but just the fact that we are always looking at it.

Right now, I’m looking out the window at a horse of mine that is out in the pasture. He’s a good-size horse and because of that he can stick his head out and reach the grass on the other side of the fence.

The question is, why is he doing so? Because, the fact is, thanks to abundant rainfall, the grass inside the fence is just as lush and green. And yet, there he is longing for the grass on the other side.

Therefore, it's apparent that always wanting more is not just a human trait, and my horse is proof of that. As are the ranch cats around here whose curiosity has no end.

Our focus is seldom on the now and typically it is all about always wanting more. Which may be a gift God gave to us to keep us moving forward. Because, after all, if you are not moving forward, you are moving backward.

Or maybe my horse is smart enough to know that it’s better to do what’s hardest first and save what’s easy for last. In other words, cross the creek now before it gets too high.

The problem with that theory is that you may never get back. And you may have just blown an opportunity to savor a moment that was right there in your grasp, and you let it slip by.

We let countless moments slip by. And why do we do so? Because, when we were kids, it seemed like everything took forever. Driving 20 miles took forever. Waiting to open Christmas presents took forever. And getting a driver’s license took forever.

Therefore, we conclude that we have more than enough time for it all.

Then suddenly you are married, your kids are grown, you have grandchildren, and you wonder where all that time went. Because you were so focused on your career and paying the bills that you forgot to savor the here and now while fretting about and looking toward what was to come.

Which brings me to a theory that I have and it’s this: Professional sports teams seldom win two titles in a row. And why is that? Because, it’s not the climax that they thought it would be. It’s not the key to happiness.

But what they do take away from it all that is most valuable to them is the bonding and brotherhood they experience with those they fought the battle with. In other words, it was those moments, in the moment.

You see, that’s what life is all about and the key to happiness and fulfillment. It’s all about recognizing the moments when you’re in them.

“What day is it?” asked Winnie the Pooh.

“It’s today,” squeaked Piglet.

“My favorite day,” said Pooh.

We are always trying to get past something. Waiting for the blizzard to end. Waiting for the rain to come. Waiting for a package to arrive. Waiting for that promotion at work. Or waiting to meet someone very special.

But as American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Life is a journey, not a destination.”

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

