Kevin Holten: The end of another season

Have you ever been to a branding? If not, you haven’t lived.
This weekend it’ll be two weeks since I helped out at a branding, so I think it’s safe to say that the season is officially over.
I’ve been doing this cattle thing for a long time now, way back to when, as a teenager, I almost lost my thumb while dehorning steers, a task designed to protect other steers, and one I’m all too happy to avoid now.
Meanwhile, this branding thing is a little like taking your newborn back to the doctor for the first time, to be checked on and inoculated, with a neighborhood gathering thrown in, a few beverages, some good food, jokes and hearty laughs.
It’s an event that you don’t want to miss, kind of like Christmas, your sister’s wedding and your 21st birthday party.
Still, if you think branding was invented in the American Wild West, you’ve got a big surprise coming because branding livestock can be traced all the way back to ancient Egypt or at least 4,000 years ago.
Back in those days, brands would take up the entire side of the animal and would reveal that animal’s life history, including who the original owner was and anything about any rebrands or transfers of ownership. So, reading the side of a cow was much like reading the morning newspaper with an espresso and a caramel roll.
Eventually, cattle hides became more profitable, and brands got smaller and became 4-inch-high symbols usually set on the left butt cheek.
But like many things Western, branding snuck into America via Mexico, where they marked cattle with a family coat of arms.
Of course, the reason for the invention of branding was simple: to make it clear to whom the animal belonged when, in the old days, they roamed the range freely and intermingled with Bessie and Polly from the next ranch next door. That made the roundup process a whole lot easier and settled a lot of potential arguments between the Cartwrights and the Barkleys before they got started.
Eventually “rustlers” began artfully altering the original brands on cattle, illegally transferring ownership and stealing another man’s cows, which usually ended up with the perpetrator hanging from a tree.
Now, Hernán Cortés brought the first cattle to the New World from Spain in the early 16th century -- as well as the practice of branding. His personal brand -- three Latin crosses -- is believed to have been the first one in the Western Hemisphere. And early Spanish brands were usually very ornate, with conquistadors also branding their horses and, as horrid as it might sound, their slaves.
Of course, then there’s the old story of a New York family that came to the Dakota Territory in the late 1800s and bought a ranch west of Medora. Some friends came to visit and asked if the ranch had a name.
“Well,” said the-would-be-New York-cattleman, “I wanted to call it the Bar-J. My wife wanted to call it the Suzy-Q. One son liked the Flying-W. And another other son wanted to call it the Lazy-Y. So, we're calling it the Bar-J-Suzy-Q-Flying-W-Lazy-Y.”
“But I don’t see any cattle?” said the visitor, “Where are they?”
“Well,” said the new New York rancher, “So far, none have survived the branding.”
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!