Kevin Holten: The end of another season

Eventually, cattle hides became more profitable, and brands got smaller and became 4-inch-high symbols usually set on the left butt cheek.

But like many things Western, branding snuck into America via Mexico, where they marked cattle with a family coat of arms.

Of course, the reason for the invention of branding was simple: to make it clear to whom the animal belonged when, in the old days, they roamed the range freely and intermingled with Bessie and Polly from the next ranch next door. That made the roundup process a whole lot easier and settled a lot of potential arguments between the Cartwrights and the Barkleys before they got started.

Eventually “rustlers” began artfully altering the original brands on cattle, illegally transferring ownership and stealing another man’s cows, which usually ended up with the perpetrator hanging from a tree.

Now, Hernán Cortés brought the first cattle to the New World from Spain in the early 16th century -- as well as the practice of branding. His personal brand -- three Latin crosses -- is believed to have been the first one in the Western Hemisphere. And early Spanish brands were usually very ornate, with conquistadors also branding their horses and, as horrid as it might sound, their slaves.