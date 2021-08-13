Kevin Holten: The disadvantages of time travel

Would you like to be able to time travel? Well guess what, in a sense, you already are.

Let me explain.

According to M.R. O’Connor, as noted in her book titled "Wayfinder," just 8% of American mobile phone owners used a navigation application to access maps and find their way in 2008. Just seven years later, in 2014, 81% of mobile phone owners were using them.

Then, in the period between 2010 and 2014, the number of GPS devices doubled from 500 million to 1.1 billion. By 2022, that number is expected to grow to 7 billion.

Soon there will be a GPS device available to every person on earth. And all will depend on it.

In essence, personal satellite navigation devices are fueling a dazzling escalation in human travel. It is an era of hypermobility, where most people now have the ability to go where they want when they want. And they can cover distances unimaginable to our ancestors, at speeds that 100 years ago would have been considered time travel.

“What was once an expedition is now a vacation,” M.R. O’Connor says, “and a voyage is now a jaunt.”