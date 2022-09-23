Kevin Holten: The depressing demise of small town America

Did you know that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 83% of the American population now lives in urban areas?

Also, data from the 2020 Census revealed that the rural American population declined between 2010 and 2020. And what’s significant about that is that it’s the first decadelong rural population loss in American history.

So, what does all that mean? Sadly, it means that rural America is disintegrating.

Of course, if you’re living in rural America, you may not be surprised by those statistics, simply because your little town might be getting smaller every day.

And I bring that up because last Thursday I drove 15 hours and 916 miles from Dickinson straight south to Amarillo, Texas. And if you’ve driven that direct route before, you know that very little of that driving time is spent on interstate highways.

Instead, it’s all about two-lane highways and passing through small towns. And almost all of those small towns have two closed gas stations and countless other empty buildings.

And who’s to blame? We are. And who are we? We are small town America.

You see, I grew up in a small North Dakota town a stone’s throw from Canada and Montana. And while doing so, the overwhelming expectation for everyone my age was to go somewhere to college and never come back.

No, that message wasn’t preached to us. But it was still quite clear.

And why was that the message? Because our parents wanted only the best for us, and they felt that our small towns could not offer that. But I also think there’s another dimension.

You see, I’ve told people countless times that most of the men in my small town said less in their lifetime than a traveling salesman said in five minutes. And, in fact, those same men (and women) were very distrustful of someone trying to sell them something.

I’ve also told people that, if I was to make some sort of presentation to a group of people in California, Arizona or New York, their response would be: “Yes, that’s a great idea. And you know what? We can also do this, this, and this.”

Meanwhile, if I made that same presentation in rural America, the response would be: “Yes, but that won’t work because of this, or this, or this.” In other words, there’s an overprotective cautiousness.

And I say that not because I’m a fan of urban America. Fact is, I’ve lived in those concrete jungles and I don’t ever intend to go back. Instead, I’m simply saying that we in rural America, for the most part, are not accustomed to selling ourselves, and now it’s coming back to bite us.

We’re used to raising cattle, taking them to auction and having someone sell them for us. And yes, we work hard and produce an amazing bovine product, but we rely on others to sell our wares.

Same goes for farming. We raise crops of incredible quality and quantity and then truck them to shipping points and grab the check that is being handed to us, with little or no marketing involved.

And what is the end result of our lack of marketing? Low prices and low profits. And I believe it's that same attitude that prevents us from promoting small town America and the advantages of rural living.

Either that, or we just like solitude and the place all to ourselves.