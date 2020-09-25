Kevin Holten: The coolest things on earth

Or it’s dropping your cell phone on the sidewalk and realizing it's OK, being proud of your family history, that moment during your vacation when you forget what day it is and picking the glue off of the back of your new credit card.

Plus it’s lifting something that turns out to be a lot lighter than you expected, the clicking sound a toy makes when you wind it up, napping with someone you love, having a baby fall asleep on your chest, dancing when you’re home alone and when you learn a new word and then start seeing it everywhere.

And it’s the night before a really big day, peeing after holding it forever, listening to stories about how couples met, a really good long shower, giant morning stretches, and laughing so hard you start crying.

It’s when you open a book to exact page you were looking for, watching a movie at home with friends or family, staying in your pajamas all day, making a paper airplane, and putting on your favorite pair of jeans.

It’s also eating ice cream off the lid of its carton, looking at the clock and seeing that you have more time to sleep, and drawing on steamy mirrors or frosty windows with your fingers.