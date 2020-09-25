Kevin Holten: The coolest things on earth

Do you know what the coolest things on earth are? You probably think it is Super Bowl tickets, having a million dollars, owning a mansion or maybe owning your own island. But guess what? It’s not about that.
No, the coolest things on earth are those that don’t necessarily pop out at you, make a grand entrance or come with a lot of promotion. That’s because the coolest things are simply too cool for that.
For example, the coolest things include sleeping in your own bed after a long trip. And suddenly finding something you’d lost a long time ago, playing an air guitar, learning how to ride a bike and zipping down a hill after peddling uphill for a long time.
It’s kicking clumps of frozen slush off the back of your mud flaps, the sound you hear when you drop a steak on a hot grill, hilarious Halloween costumes, or getting a phone call from someone you were just thinking about.
Or it’s a plane when it speeds up on a runway, a long weekend, going from a rough road to a smooth one, fitting everything in the dishwasher, being in the fastest lane in a traffic jam, hearing those tiny things go through the hose of your vacuum cleaner, and watching lightning during a good thunderstorm.
It is also when the person scratching your back finds that really itchy spot, when a song you love comes on the radio, the middle part of a slice of fresh bread, listening to your favorite song over and over and a long hug when you really need it.
Or it’s dropping your cell phone on the sidewalk and realizing it's OK, being proud of your family history, that moment during your vacation when you forget what day it is and picking the glue off of the back of your new credit card.
Plus it’s lifting something that turns out to be a lot lighter than you expected, the clicking sound a toy makes when you wind it up, napping with someone you love, having a baby fall asleep on your chest, dancing when you’re home alone and when you learn a new word and then start seeing it everywhere.
And it’s the night before a really big day, peeing after holding it forever, listening to stories about how couples met, a really good long shower, giant morning stretches, and laughing so hard you start crying.
It’s when you open a book to exact page you were looking for, watching a movie at home with friends or family, staying in your pajamas all day, making a paper airplane, and putting on your favorite pair of jeans.
It’s also eating ice cream off the lid of its carton, looking at the clock and seeing that you have more time to sleep, and drawing on steamy mirrors or frosty windows with your fingers.
Or it’s tossing crunched up garbage in the trash can from far away, making the first footprint in fresh snow, hearing the sound of snow crunch under your boots, when your windshield wipers match the beat of a song, and plugging in the Christmas lights from last year and seeing them all work.
Those are the coolest things. After all, it’s those little things that occupy the biggest part of your heart.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
