Kevin Holten: The car factor in America

Do you own a car or any vehicle? If you live somewhere other than New York City, for example, chances are that you do.

Automobiles are a wonderful thing. They can get to you from point A to B, of course. But what they really give you is the sense of freedom and ability to go from Denver to Regina, Saskatchewan, in a day, if you really want to.

Some could argue that automobiles lose their value as soon as you drive them off the lot and thus they are a bad investment. And yet, that’s not really the case in this present economy where trying to find a new car on a lot is much like trying to find a single quarter that has fallen into the box of a grain truck full of wheat.

So, since you can’t get a new vehicle these days, used vehicles are holding their value and being recirculated back into society. But soon we’ll be running out of those, too, and driving around in 1958 Buicks like they do in Cuba.

When I was a kid, the muscle cars were all the rage. And just outside of my little hometown, located a stone’s throw from the Canadian and Montana borders, was a makeshift quarter-mile drag racing track that extended from the intersection near the Ellingson farm to the Murphy farm driveway, one quarter-mile away.