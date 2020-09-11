Kevin Holten: The body graffiti binge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you know what a tagger is? It’s what they call someone who is addicted to defacing walls, signs, railroad cars, truck trailers and anything else they can put their mark on.

I once had a girlfriend in Los Angeles who worked with taggers who were on parole. They have issues and, believe it or not, they are addicted.

These days we are blessed with an overabundance of taggers. In fact, it’s an epidemic. But instead of defacing walls they are doing so to themselves, and research shows that they too are addicted.

Tattoo research has revealed many interesting tidbits. For example, did you know that adults with tattoos tend to be more sexually active and engage in higher-risk behavior?

Did you also know that on average, three weeks after getting a tattoo, both men and women tend to experience buyer’s remorse, with women, especially, experiencing a high level of anxiety?

Research also indicates that getting a tattoo can be an endorphin release and a substitute for addictive behavior. People once addicted to pills were able to stop popping pills but then became addicted to getting body ink.