Kevin Holten: The body graffiti binge

Do you know what a tagger is? It’s what they call someone who is addicted to defacing walls, signs, railroad cars, truck trailers and anything else they can put their mark on.
I once had a girlfriend in Los Angeles who worked with taggers who were on parole. They have issues and, believe it or not, they are addicted.
These days we are blessed with an overabundance of taggers. In fact, it’s an epidemic. But instead of defacing walls they are doing so to themselves, and research shows that they too are addicted.
Tattoo research has revealed many interesting tidbits. For example, did you know that adults with tattoos tend to be more sexually active and engage in higher-risk behavior?
Did you also know that on average, three weeks after getting a tattoo, both men and women tend to experience buyer’s remorse, with women, especially, experiencing a high level of anxiety?
Research also indicates that getting a tattoo can be an endorphin release and a substitute for addictive behavior. People once addicted to pills were able to stop popping pills but then became addicted to getting body ink.
Reef Karim, D.O., a University of Los Angeles clinical professor and founder of a Beverly Hills Personal Development Treatment Center, said, “Our current society craves individuality and self-expression. And now many people wear their artistic expression.”
He goes on to say that we are having more trouble communicating with each other than ever before, with electronic communication never being able to replace face-to-face human contact. So, he says, it’s not surprising that there’s a growing trend toward communication via body ink.
“We don’t have to talk, we just have to look,” he said. “Our bodies have become the refrigerator magnets of quotes, sayings and reminders.”
Tattoos are not stated as a legitimate addiction in the DSM-5 (list of addictions recognized in psychiatry). But at the same time, psychological help for tattoo addiction is available throughout the United States.
One reason an addiction develops is because the whole process of “getting ink” can be very emotionally and physically potent. That’s because a lot of people get a tattoo for a meaningful, emotional or personal reason.
In addition, getting a tattoo makes the body give off high levels of endorphins that are sent to cope with the pain caused by the needle, and this can lead to more emotional ties with the memory of the tattoo. In some sense it’s a little like distance runners who experience a “runner’s high.”
But, there is your employment future to consider.
Visible tattoos still carry a negative connotation among employers, according to a study by Dr. Andrew Timming of St. Andrew’s University School of Management in Scotland.
Timming interviewed managers and recruiters from 14 different organizations. During those interviews, employers said that visible tattoos can “make a person look dirty” and “would stop me from employing them.”
But Katee Sackhoff, the actress once best known for her role in the television program "Battlestar Galactica", might have summarized it best when she said, “It’s interesting, the things you learn when you’re 21. I learned never to get tattoos in the middle of shooting a movie, because if you’re not Angelina Jolie or Megan Fox, they will fire you.”
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!