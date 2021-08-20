Kevin Holten: The birth of bathing

How often do you take a bath or shower? Is it daily, weekly, monthly or never?

Yesterday we were roaming about the countryside near my hometown, located just a stone’s throw from the Canadian and Montana borders. And while doing so we drove by the site of my grandfather’s original homestead.

In fact I have a photo of my grandfather sitting by his tar-paper shack, in the early 1900s, playing his Mandolin. And I remember him telling me about how, in the winter, he was so lonely and bored, listening to the coyotes yelp, that it nearly drove him insane.

I doubt at the time that he had the opportunity to bathe frequently.

That thought led me to do some research on bathing habits in America and I discovered that, as late as the 1860s, expert opinion was nearly unanimous that the best kind of bath was a brief plunge in cold water to relieve congestion of the brain and fight anything from cholera to whooping cough. And, for the most part, hot baths were a no-no.