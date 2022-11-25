Kevin Holten: The best way to live

Have you figured out the perfect way to live your life yet? I mean, do you have your days so perfectly organized that you feel as though you are always in the right place at the right time?

I’m guessing not. In fact, I’m wondering if anyone ever has.

Oh sure, there are leaders of countries and heads of corporations who might have so many duties delegated that they waste most of their days on a golf course.

Perhaps they even have things so perfectly delegated that they are bored enough to take on more projects and the cycle starts all over again, only at a new level.

When it comes down to it, that’s my problem.

I recognize that life is very short and if I ask the "me" that is inside of me why he has to push me so hard, he’ll tell me that if we want to get everything done that we want to get done, it’s going to take every second of every day.

Fact is, the me inside of me sets the pace, sometimes unrealistically, and then the me on the outside has to accomplish it all, and fortunately I do. Are you like that?

Do you know who else has a lot of problems when it comes to that? Rodeo cowboys and cowgirls. Except that the basis of their problem is not that they have too much to do, except when they have to rush from one rodeo to the next. Their problem is that they have an addiction.

And what is the addiction? Adrenaline.

Now, according to the Cleveland Clinic, adrenaline is a hormone secreted by the adrenal glands directly into the bloodstream. Also called epinephrine, it is a chemical messenger that transmits signals to different organs.

Adrenaline prepares the body for a “fight or flight” response in times of crisis. It is released into the bloodstream within 2-3 minutes of a stressful event or dangerous situation occurring, or the anticipation of it.

The release of adrenaline into the bloodstream triggers several responses, including an increase in heart rate, an increase in blood pressure, an expansion of airways in the lungs, rapid breathing, an enlargement of the pupils, and sweating in the skin.

It can also trigger a heightening of the senses, preparation of the muscles for exertion, and a decreased perception of pain.

Kind of makes it sound like adrenaline can make you slightly superhuman, doesn’t it? And thus, the addiction.

Oh sure, there are much worse addictions. And there are many people from many walks of life who benefit from an adrenaline rush in certain situations.

The problem comes when you elevate your life to a level where it requires an adrenaline rush or two just to get through the day. And it’s a problem because your body cannot manufacture an endless supply, and the result can be something we refer to as “burnout."

Plus, it’s a much less happy life if you do not allow some time each day to stop and smell the roses.

American comedian, actor, dancer, singer, songwriter, and film producer Eddie Cantor once said that you should slow down and enjoy life. It's not only the scenery you miss by going too fast. You also miss the sense of where you are going and why.