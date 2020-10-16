Kevin Holten: The beauty in death

Most often we feel like we’ve been shortchanged if we contract a terminal illness despite the fact that people die every day. In fact, according to worldometers.com, about 160,000 people will die today. So it should be no surprise that every single one of us is going to die, eventually. After all, the evidence is quite conclusive.

In rodeo, when a bronc or bull rider gets hurt, the announcer typically says that the cowboy knew that getting hurt was a possibility and maybe even a simple matter of time. But I can tell you that almost every cowboy, just like everyone else in this world, thinks that it’s going to happen to the other guy, not to him, or he wouldn’t be doing it.

And what about the pain that is associated with death, you ask? That’s a good point, because it’s the pain that we all want to avoid. And yet, that pain has a purpose.

You see, when we are young, we think we are invincible. At least I did. And it takes some time, aging and pain to help us realize and comprehend our own mortality.