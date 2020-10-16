Kevin Holten: The beauty in death

I want to dispel a nasty rumor. And that rumor is that death is a totally bad thing.
Yes, it’s definitely life-changing, but it may not be entirely nasty. It’s a transition, and that transition can be quite phenomenal and essential.
I thought about this on Saturday while driving back from Nashville, Tenn. We were in the Music City to do some taping of both music and TV shows. And I can tell you this: Despite the recent globalphobic pandemic, they are still cranking out a lot of good music down there.
Meanwhile, our return trip was made more interesting because, for one thing, we did it in 21.5 nonstop hours of highway driving. And we saw an incredible amount of beautiful fall scenery and fall colors in Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
That’s what got me thinking because let’s face it, when leaves die on those trees they go out with a multicolor, breathtaking bang. And quite frankly, it’s hard to look at their death in a negative way.
We also saw a vast array of crops that had reached their “maturity” and were being harvested to help give life to us all.
Now, as you know, Christ mentioned once or twice that we are just a vapor that appears for a little while on this earth and then vanishes. And yet, when it comes down to it, none of us thinks we are going to die soon.
Most often we feel like we’ve been shortchanged if we contract a terminal illness despite the fact that people die every day. In fact, according to worldometers.com, about 160,000 people will die today. So it should be no surprise that every single one of us is going to die, eventually. After all, the evidence is quite conclusive.
In rodeo, when a bronc or bull rider gets hurt, the announcer typically says that the cowboy knew that getting hurt was a possibility and maybe even a simple matter of time. But I can tell you that almost every cowboy, just like everyone else in this world, thinks that it’s going to happen to the other guy, not to him, or he wouldn’t be doing it.
And what about the pain that is associated with death, you ask? That’s a good point, because it’s the pain that we all want to avoid. And yet, that pain has a purpose.
You see, when we are young, we think we are invincible. At least I did. And it takes some time, aging and pain to help us realize and comprehend our own mortality.
And why is that important? It’s important because pain mentally prepares us for, and in some cases helps us to welcome and anticipate that transition. After all, it’s that transition that takes us to our real home.
Therefore, if this pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that this world of ours, though amazing, is ultimately due for an overhaul. And so are we.
Plus, I’ve often wondered when someone we know is lying on their deathbed and we are praying feverishly for their miraculous healing, if we aren’t doing them a disfavor.
After all, wasn’t it evangelist Billy Graham who said his home was in heaven and he was just traveling through this world?
Well guess what? We all are.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
