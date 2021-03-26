Kevin Holten: The attitude of gratitude

How well are you taking care of your heart? Are you eating, exercising and sleeping properly? And are you doing your best to eliminate stress as much as you can?

For example, do you go to the airport early so that you aren’t in a state of panic and end up sprinting toward your departure gate every time you fly? Planning ahead can certainly eliminate a lot of needless stress.

After all, your heart is the big workhorse in your body and it’s one of those things that you can’t live without. And yes, there is always the possibility of a heart transplant. But that might be one of those medical miracles that you’ll find it best to avoid.

In fact, did you know that your heart beats about 100,000 times and pumps about 2,000 gallons of blood a day? You might also find it interesting to note that the heart works twice as hard as the leg muscles of a sprinter, your aorta is as large as a garden hose, and there are 60,000 miles of blood vessels in your body. Plus, some of your capillaries are 10 times smaller than a human hair.

Meanwhile, it’s a fact that most heart attacks occur on a Monday, when you worry about the upcoming week. And you may have been told that when you sneeze it stops your heart briefly, but that’s not true.