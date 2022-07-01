Kevin Holten: The 2 most important days in your life

Do you look forward to your birthday each year? Of course, if you’re like everyone else, the answer to that question is probably directly proportional to your age.

After all, we live in a youth society. Everything is youth-oriented, and the main reason for that is because it makes more money.

Vitamins, plastic surgery, jogging apparel, hair dyes, gym memberships, sports cars, advanced medical procedures, new fashions and washboard abdominals. It’s all big business and greed oriented.

Get this: In 2020, the global hair color market alone generated 21.4 billion U.S. dollars and is forecast to reach 36.2 billion U.S. dollars by 2027.

Youth is in, and age and wisdom are out. And that’s because the addiction to youth is so highly profitable for so many.

Meanwhile, when I was a kid, my birthday meant that I got breakfast in bed. And I had an opportunity to eat the best cheeseburger in the world at our little hometown cafe, mom made me a birthday pie instead of cake, per my request, and the presents were big things like a new bike or baseball glove.

In other words, an upcoming birthday could keep you up at night for days in advance. And now it’s to the point that I find myself almost forgetting that my birthday is just days away.

In fact, this year I donated my birthday to my mother. Because, after all, being a mom is a big deal and giving birth has to be an almost indescribable experience in this world.

So, I drove three hours to have lunch with my two sisters and mother and drove back the same day. My reward for six hours of driving was, yet again, a birthday pie, my favorite homemade soup and mom’s award-winning homemade buns.

In the end, it was a more memorable and meaningful birthday than all of those in the past, but it got me thinking about the origin of birthday traditions. After all, before calendars, did anyone celebrate a birthday? And if they did, how did they even know it was their birthday?

Apparently, the tradition of celebrating birthdays and blowing out candles started in ancient Greece when sweets with candles on them were offered to the moon goddess Artemis. The candle fire was to be extinguished in one breath, so that the smoke could reach the deity, carrying with it the wishes of mortals.

Artemis, in Greek religion, was the goddess of wild animals, the hunt, vegetation, and of chastity and childbirth. She was the daughter of Zeus and Leto and the twin sister of Apollo. And among the rural populace, Artemis was the favorite goddess. A rock star in her time.

In other words, our current birthday traditions stem from a very pagan ritual, like so many.

But technology has also changed birthdays forever. For example, Facebook reminds people of when your birthday is and nudges them to wish you well. The result is that you might receive hundreds of well-meaning birthday greetings, and that can make your day.

Meanwhile, William Barclay -- Scottish author, radio and television personality, minister, and professor of divinity -- once said that there are two great days in a person's life: the day we are born and the day we discover why.

With the day we discover why being, perhaps, the most important.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

