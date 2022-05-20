Kevin Holten: Teaching never stops

If you could choose one word that people would forever use to describe you, what would it be? Would it be tough, firm, loyal, honest, energetic or loving?

Or perhaps it would be demanding, focused, persevering or kind?

In the case of North Dakota Hall of Fame Cowboy, Rex Cook, the word is “inspiration." And it’s not a word that he chose. Instead, it’s a word that everyone else chose for him.

You see, yesterday I accompanied Rex to the Terrald Bang Ranch northwest of Killdeer, along with a whole lot of other cowboys and cowgirls, to help the Bangs with their annual branding. And the talk among the crowd had a lot to do with Rex.

That’s because most 94-year-old cowboys can’t even get on a horse, much less ride it. Or pick up a rope, much less be one of the best calf ropers at a branding.

“How old is Rex now?” so many of them would ask me. And when I’d tell them, they’d just watch him in silence, as if it was a “can’t be” moment or as if they thought they might be dreaming.

Most 94-year-old cowboys are, at best, sitting in front of a television set in some home for the elderly waiting for the lunch bell to sound so they can shuffle down the hall, eat, and play cards for a while before taking a nap.

Nothing against those folks because, after all, just getting to 94 is an accomplishment. But being a top roper at 94 is impossible, isn’t it? And yet for Rex, it’s something he’s always done.

He grew up on a ranch 25 miles north of Sentinel Butte, where buttes and rolling hills are as abundant as flies, near the edge of the Badlands.

Sentinel Butte was also the home of other legendary North Dakota cowboys like Jim and Tom Tescher, Dean Armstrong, Bob Aber and so many more who dominated rodeo nationally in the '50s and '60s, and it was even referred to as the “Cowboy Capital of the World."

And it was common for Rex, while growing up, to spend full days in the saddle or with a couple of other cowboys, gathering up 50 horses and running them 20-plus miles into Medora to be loaded on a train.

At 17 he started teaching at a country school, and eventually he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War, ended up in military intelligence, was stationed mostly in Japan, and when he got out he went back to teaching and spent a lifetime influencing the lives of kids from the elementary grades through to college.

Rex was one of those 6-foot-2-inch, stern, intimidating, no-excuse kind of teachers that America could probably use quite a few more of today. And throughout his life, Rex has taught countless rodeo cowboys and cowgirls how to refine their craft with a few simple suggestions here and there.

Meanwhile, it is one thing to influence people by what you say, but it’s another thing to influence them by how you live. In Rex’s case he did both, with a greater emphasis on the "do what I do."

But, of course, the trick is to still be able to do that and to do it well at the age of 94.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

