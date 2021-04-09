Kevin Holten: Taking the first step to change

Are you ready for a change? In other words, have you reached a point where you need something in your life to be different in some way?
Maybe that desire for change is simply boredom-driven. Or perhaps it is something that, if not changed, can evolve into a life-threatening situation. Either way, something has got to give in.
According to Mr. Dictionary, change is the act or instance of making or becoming different. And its cousin is the word “alter,” which means to change something in character or composition, typically in a comparatively small but significant way.
The question to me is, how do you change something in a small and yet significant way? It’s either small or significant, isn’t it? Or perhaps we just need to realize that any change, whether small or large, is significant and requires more than a passing commitment.
Typically, as humans, we tend to resist change, simply because the status quo is easier. In fact, neuroscience tells us that we most often react before we think, simply because our brains are wired from way back in caveman times for fight or flight whenever there is something new in our lives.
Or our reaction to change might be negative simply because preparing for change requires work. After all, we have to learn a new process, system, or different way of doing things, and that causes anxiety.
Yet, ironically, we start every New Year committing ourselves to resolutions that create change.
However, according to healthfacts.blog, if you didn’t keep your New Year’s resolutions, you’re not alone because studies have shown that few of us keep them.
Of course, the most common resolutions are losing weight, eating healthier, making better financial decisions, quitting smoking and spending more time with our family.
Meanwhile, there are about 41% of us that make New Year’s resolutions. By Jan. 7, 72% of us have kept our resolutions, and at six months 44% of us are still keeping our resolutions.
However, by the end of the year, only 8% of us state that we have kept our resolutions, and that seems to indicate that we might say we like change, but in reality, we’re either too lazy or scared to make the change.
In his book, “Child of the King,” successful author, mentor and coach Vincent Nelson, along with his wife, Bethany Williams, added this statement: “Run towards your fears in order to avoid them. Facing fears erases them from your story.”
What does that ultimately tell us? It tells us that if we are to change, we need to take charge and be aggressive. Plus it tells us that, to make a change it requires that we do so in steps, with the most important step being the first step. After all, there is no change without taking that first step.
But the change is too much, you say. The mountain is just too big a climb. Yet, as author, keynote speaker and business growth expert Bethany Williams says, the mountain is in your head.
However, no one is saying that you have to make the change on your own. After all, you might need help. And yet no one is going to pitch in, including God, unless you take that first step.
And that’s because, ultimately, all change requires faith.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.