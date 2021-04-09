Kevin Holten: Taking the first step to change

Yet, ironically, we start every New Year committing ourselves to resolutions that create change.

However, according to healthfacts.blog, if you didn’t keep your New Year’s resolutions, you’re not alone because studies have shown that few of us keep them.

Of course, the most common resolutions are losing weight, eating healthier, making better financial decisions, quitting smoking and spending more time with our family.

Meanwhile, there are about 41% of us that make New Year’s resolutions. By Jan. 7, 72% of us have kept our resolutions, and at six months 44% of us are still keeping our resolutions.

However, by the end of the year, only 8% of us state that we have kept our resolutions, and that seems to indicate that we might say we like change, but in reality, we’re either too lazy or scared to make the change.

In his book, “Child of the King,” successful author, mentor and coach Vincent Nelson, along with his wife, Bethany Williams, added this statement: “Run towards your fears in order to avoid them. Facing fears erases them from your story.”