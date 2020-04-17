Kevin Holten: Someone will follow in your footprints

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Have you ever said, “It’s my life, I can do with it what I want?" I bet you have. Or at least you’ve thought it.

After all, it’s no fun being responsible all the time.

I was reminded of that this week when we got just enough snow to once again blanket the ground. Here at the ranch, in the morning, you could follow the tracks of gophers, pheasant, bunnies, assorted birds, horses, coyotes and me. It’s hard to hide, because tracks don’t lie.

And we leave tracks everywhere nowadays, don’t we? In the snow, in the mud, in the house because of the mud, on a highway, online and all throughout life.

Now, you may consider yourself more of a follower than a leader. But seldom are you just one or the other because, more often than not, you switch back and forth between the two depending on the situation.

And if you’re like me you’ve left your share of tracks that you’re not that proud of.

For example, I once entered a rodeo in Onida, S.D., and my nephew and his best friend decided to tag along.