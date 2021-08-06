Kevin Holten: Some surprising facts about agriculture

Did you know that farmers grow crayons? It’s a fact among many other amazing facts about farming and ranching.

And although most of the soybeans grown in the United States go toward feeding livestock, they’re also used in the production of crayons, with 1 acre of soybeans producing 82,368 crayons.

Did you also know that the United States is home to 47 different breeds of sheep? And that 1 pound of wool can make 10 miles of yarn? Plus did you know that the core on the inside of a baseball is wrapped in 150 yards of wool yarn?

These are just some of the facts provided by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and a variety of industry and trade groups.

Also, do you know how many kernels make up a bushel of wheat? The answer is 1 million, which can then yield about 42 pounds of white flour, 60 pounds of whole wheat flour, 45 24-ounce boxes of wheat flake cereal and about 42 pounds of pasta.

Today more than 45 million acres of U.S. cropland is used to grow wheat. And some 40% of the world’s population works in agriculture, making it the largest employer on the planet.