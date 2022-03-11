Kevin Holten: Solitude is the fuel

When I was a kid, do you know what I liked to do most? I liked to draw pictures.

And my mother has a stack of tablets in a big closet somewhere that I filled up with drawings that were mostly drawn sitting in an overstuffed chair in the living room.

That chair had big fat flat arms about the width of those 8-by-10 tablets and proved to be an ideal art studio.

But more than that, it was my oasis.

It was the creative place that I could escape to despite the fact that my parents and two sisters were also in the room watching TV. And it was the island that I owned and shared with only one guest, our little copper puppy named Penny.

Whatever world I chose to draw I could escape to and become a part of, and I took my mind on little journeys almost every night.

It was the place where I nurtured my creativity, and although it doesn’t sound like it, it was a place of solitude. In fact, I owe my life to that chair.

Later I discovered that I also liked to write. And that writing was nothing more than drawing a picture with words. It too would allow me to travel beyond my means at least until after college, when I joined the working world and began to travel almost nonstop.

That’s when my writing evolved from creating an escape to documenting all of my escapes; to making sense and giving purpose to all that I’d seen.

But there was one essential ingredient that had to be added between the escape and the purpose and that, once again, was solitude. Solitude was required to sort through it all. And solitude was required to make sense of it all.

But, you see, I’d already discovered a greater solitude as a kid much earlier on. Because there was a tree about 40 yards from our back door with two big branches jutting out from its trunk for a good distance horizontally.

I nailed two wide planks across those branches to sit on, and that tree soon became my place of solitude, and I could both draw and think there.

Today I still travel a lot. And recently, in one week’s time, I was in Fort Worth, Phoenix and Los Angeles, where I met a lot of people and rushed from one thing to the next.

After that, I returned to my little ranch oasis south of Dickinson, cherished the solitude, watched seven deer graze in my front yard, talked to my horses, talked to God, refueled my soul and made sense of it all.

Without that solitude and that time to digest, there would be no sense of it all. It’d just be experience stacked upon experience and a jumbled mess. Not a bad mess, but a jumbled one.

In his book "Whisper: How to Hear the Voice of God," Mark Batterson says this: “When our lives get loud, with noise filling every frequency, we lose our sense of being. We run the risk of turning into human doings rather than human beings.”

As he says, "Silence is anything but passive waiting. It’s proactive listening.”

And that’s why I seek solitude, because God often speaks loudest when we’re quietest. And I’m nothing without Him.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

