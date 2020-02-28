Kevin Holten: Socialism is another dead end

Do you think we have any clue as to how fortunate we are, living the way we do? I don’t think so.

We worry about things like dropping a few pounds, if our hair looks OK, whether or not we have to scrape ice off of our windshield or if our son or daughter will win their next basketball game.

Meanwhile, the people before us had to worry about eating, Great Depression dirt and sand blowing through their windows, Hitler taking over the world and whether or not their sons would ever come home from war.

That doesn’t mean we’re bad. America is still the greatest country in the world, thank God. It just means we’re spoiled and might be setting ourselves up for a big lesson.

Most of us don’t take part in elections. Nor do we keep track of what our political leaders do. Instead we let special interest groups like insurance companies, drug companies, federal judges with agendas and even foreigners with money rule the day.

Our legislators and congressmen pile bills on top of bills whose fine print initiates paybacks and favors and stipulations that we are clueless about. And Washington, D.C., is a nation in itself, a machine that often skirts around the desires of its constituents.