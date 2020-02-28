Kevin Holten: Socialism is another dead end

Do you think we have any clue as to how fortunate we are, living the way we do? I don’t think so.
We worry about things like dropping a few pounds, if our hair looks OK, whether or not we have to scrape ice off of our windshield or if our son or daughter will win their next basketball game.
Meanwhile, the people before us had to worry about eating, Great Depression dirt and sand blowing through their windows, Hitler taking over the world and whether or not their sons would ever come home from war.
That doesn’t mean we’re bad. America is still the greatest country in the world, thank God. It just means we’re spoiled and might be setting ourselves up for a big lesson.
Most of us don’t take part in elections. Nor do we keep track of what our political leaders do. Instead we let special interest groups like insurance companies, drug companies, federal judges with agendas and even foreigners with money rule the day.
Our legislators and congressmen pile bills on top of bills whose fine print initiates paybacks and favors and stipulations that we are clueless about. And Washington, D.C., is a nation in itself, a machine that often skirts around the desires of its constituents.
Now, compare all of that to June 6, 1944, the day allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy during World War II. If you don’t know what that’s all about, you need to find out. Because without it you’d now be living a totally different life.
You have free articles remaining.
You see, 150,00 troops were part of the first attack, followed shortly by 314,547 British and 314,504 American troops. And all too quickly 129,000 American sons were either killed, wounded or missing.
And the most unfortunate thing about that whole situation is that it might have been prevented. We could have stopped Hitler years and even a decade before.
And what was our first clue that someone might need to step in and reverse the situation? It was when Hitler began taking away human rights. Because human rights violations are always the first clue, as they are now in Iran, Venezuela and plenty of African nations.
You see, human rights violations start out as a local problem, and then spread from there. They lead to civil unrest, revolution or civil war (as it did briefly in America) and/or atrocities that lead to a mass exodus into other nations and then they become a global problem. The pattern is always the same.
And what type of governments most often lead to human rights violations and loss of freedoms? Dictatorships and socialism.
As American economist Robert L. Heilbroner explained it, the socialist collective, undergirded by the power of the state, will always triumph over the messiness of the individual's liberty to think, speak, write, work and associate as they wish. Democratic socialism is not freedom, it is authority paternalistically dressed up in the language of liberation.
It’s also why it’s a little hard to believe that some Americans are considering trekking down a path towards socialism that reeks of dependence, and an attitude of what’s in it for me.
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher summed it up best when she said that "the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
For, as we all know in life, there are no free rides. So, let’s hope we don’t have to painfully learn that lesson.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.