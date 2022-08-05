Kevin Holten: So much the same

I have a friend who has recorded an interesting song. His name is J. Michael Harter. He is formerly from Arizona, lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a country-western singer/songwriter.

Paul Overstreet, a singer/songwriter who has achieved considerable fame, is actually the writer of this particular song. And somehow it fell into Michael’s lap, he has recorded it, and I point it out because the title is, “Maybe I could write a song." It will be a hit.

In fact, we are producing a TV episode about it.

Now you might not think that to be a title of particular importance or glamour until you hear the rest of the lyrics, which go something like this:

“Maybe I could write a song, that helps people get along, and learn to love one another, do something good for their brother.”

“And if it’s not too late, to overcome the hate, it might not bring world peace, it might not right all the wrongs, it might just be a tiny stepping-stone, maybe I could write a song.”

I bring it up simply because, for whatever reason, I’ve been meeting people from different countries recently and the fact is, they are great people that are so much like ourselves.

In fact, I wrote last week about how there are so many great people in this country and in the world. And they all have the same concerns, ambitions, experiences and longings that we do.

Behind the chutes at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo last week, where we were taping for our TV shows on RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel, I ran into an older photographer who happened to be from Ireland.

During our brief chat, I discovered that he lived in Fort Collins, Colorado, with his wife four months out of the year and in Ireland the rest. But they’d just sold their condo in Fort Collins, and he said that it was the end of a big chapter in their lives.

This change in their life was bringing them some concern that perhaps they might not continue to be as happy.

Meanwhile, in my little hometown in North Dakota, a stone’s throw from Canada and Montana, they’ve built a new bar/restaurant that is the size of half a city block. And partying there one night was a group of six South Africans who’d brought their own “stereo” and were singing along to the music and having a good 'ol time.

This particular group of six happen to work for a local large farmer, and had gotten out of South Africa, a country they love, because they don’t agree with the current political climate there.

When they speak to each other it is in Dutch, and when they speak to us it is with a mix of British and Australian accents. And they are a great group of people with the same concerns, ambitions, experiences and longings that we have.

Oh sure, it’s a little corny to talk about world peace, love, sharing and happiness as if all of those are unreachable fruit located too high up in a tree. But that’s not the point.

The point is that it’s a lot of fun to get along with others. Because we’re all a lot alike.