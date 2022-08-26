Kevin Holten: Set in your ways

Do you like to live a patterned life? In other words, are you set in your ways, do you enjoy the simple things in life, and do you like most of your days to be like the last?

Well, there’s nothing wrong with that. Or is there?

According to Mark Batterson in his book "Whispers," when you get out of your comfort zone, you hear God’s voice more clearly. So, is he saying that God expects us to stretch the envelope and to reach for the stars? Or is he just saying that, when we put ourselves at a higher level of risk or unknown, that we tend to rely on God more?

For me, since my 20s, I’ve traveled a lot for both business and rodeo with much of my business now being rodeo-related. And yet at the same time, I like to be set in my ways, but only for short periods of time, and then I’m ready to hit the road again.

I just assumed that my desire to do so was some sort of low-level attention deficit disorder that initiated boredom more frequently than for the average Joe, prompting consistent departures. Or perhaps it might be gypsy genetics or an addiction to adventure.

So too, it might just be logic that initiates my rambling. Because I realize that, when you’re out there meeting and interacting with people, your level of production increases quite dramatically.

For example, since I produce various series for television, I need to be constantly farming for content. And now that we are creating a new television network called WRTV or Wild Rides Television, a network that will feature a wide variety of programming, my need for farming has grown dramatically.

In fact, this past weekend, on a trip to Red Lodge, Montana, I met a 70-year-old male motorcycle rider from Washington who spent his lifetime working as an underwater logger. I also met another man who spent his lifetime piloting Federal Express planes, and he even hauled panda bears from China to the U.S. And yet another man who is a minerals expert and owns a variety of gold mines.

Those are people you don’t meet every day, with great stories that make for great episodes for our new TV series called "Life in America." And you don’t meet those people sitting on the couch at home watching reruns.

Self-help book author Karen Salmansohn says that the best things in life are often waiting for you at the exit ramp of your comfort zone.

Angela Lee Duckworth, an American academic, psychologist, and popular science author, says that gritty people train at the edge of their comfort zone. They zero in on one narrow aspect of their performance and set a stretch goal to improve it.

But maybe television preacher Joe Osteen summed it up best when he said this: “I want to challenge you today to get out of your comfort zone. You have so much incredible potential on the inside. God has put gifts and talents in you that you probably don't know anything about.”

And let’s face it, getting out of your comfort zone is the only way you are going to discover those gifts.