Do you know how many gifts you’ve received in your lifetime?

No, I’m not talking about birthday or Christmas gifts. I’m talking about those things that have happened to you that you now consider “a gift.”

If you’re like me, you have no clue how many gifts you’ve received. And the primary reason is because, most often, those gifts don’t seem like gifts at the time. In fact, many of them might seem like setbacks or even catastrophes.

Having said that, I think it’s quite possible that a case can be made that much of what you experience, endure, see, hear, and learn is a gift in some way, good or bad, for you or someone else.

Maybe that’s where the phrase, “Every cloud has a silver lining” came from.

Whatever the case, some gifts are a lot like butterflies, in that they start out like caterpillars and then over time, as if evolving in a cocoon, become butterflies.

And it’s a lot like when your third-grade teacher made you sit in the corner because you were disrupting the class. It seemed like a bad thing at the time. But you did learn from it. And without that brief bit of discipline, you may not be where you are today.

Can you think of some of your gifts? I know you can. And it’s important that you do so.

Because, you see, knowing your gifts is the key to your happiness. After all, gratitude is the foundation of your attitude. And your attitude is the steering wheel you use to maneuver down the road of life.

There are also two kinds of gifts in your life. Sometimes something that happens to you might be a gift for you. And sometimes it might be a gift for someone else, through you.

Years ago, I decided to produce a TV series. Its goal was to gather rich Western history for generations to share. Then came another series. And now those two series, “Special Cowboy Moments” and “Wild Rides,” have recently completed their seventh seasons on RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel.

Plus, we now have created a new, separate TV network called Wild Rides TV. It enables us to produce 15 more TV series, with more to come. And the result is that all in all, we have now produced over 600 episodes with many, many more on the way.

Has it been easy? Not at all. Have we become rich and famous? No. Nor does that matter.

Over the years there have been times when we have asked ourselves why we are traveling countless miles and why we are working our tails off, almost nonstop?

The answer is because we are accomplishing our mission. Millions of people have seen the episodes, and that history, which otherwise would have disappeared, is preserved for you and for your great-grandchildren’s children. That is our gift to you.

Charmayne James, an 11-time barrel racing world champion, told us during an interview that one year she had 10 flat tires in one month, traveling down the rodeo trail.

The bad news was the flat tires. The gift was that she learned how to change flat tires in five minutes. And the additional gift was that she is an example of endurance and grit for everyone in the world to see and model.

That’s just another example of how tough times are just seeds for good things.