Do you like to take risks? Or are you someone who has an aversion to it? Then again, maybe you are one of those who is addicted to risk?

Whatever the case, risk is a big part of life. In fact, the word is, if you want to be a star at anything, you must take a risk. In fact, according to entrepreneur.com, taking risks is essential for entrepreneurs who want to succeed.

Apparently, success requires that a person push their boundaries beyond what they would typically do. But taking calculated risks also offers many benefits for startups and businesses alike, not to mention people in general.

According to Mr. Dictionary, risk is a situation involving exposure to danger. In simple terms, risk is the possibility of something bad happening. And it involves uncertainty about the effects of an activity with respect to something that humans value, often focusing on negative, undesirable consequences.

But why does calculated risk have to have such a negative connotation? And why do we have to define it as the possibility of something bad happening? If risk is essential for success, can’t it just as easily be labeled as another step toward progress and success? Can’t it just as easily be defined as the possibility of something good happening?

Peter Ferdinand Drucker was an Austrian-American management consultant, educator and author. He said that people who don't take risks generally make about two big mistakes a year. While people who do take risks generally make about two big mistakes a year. So, which person has a greater possibility of succeeding?

And have you ever heard someone say, “Oh man, it’s just one of those days.” Typically, when you hear someone say that they are referring to it as being a day in which they have been confronted with multiple hurdles or challenges. As if facing hurdles and challenges is a surprise or something that is unexpected.

Because so many people seem to think that, if something is a good thing, it should be easy to do. Yet, in most cases, if something is a good thing, it is that much harder to do and fraught with challenges. Or as they say, if it was easy to do everyone would be doing it.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the coin are the risk addicts. For example, according to an article published in the Scientific American, research to date shows that pathological gamblers and drug addicts share many of the same genetic predispositions for impulsivity and reward-seeking. So, just as substance addicts require increasingly stronger hits to get high, compulsive gamblers pursue ever riskier ventures.

So, the conclusion is this -- if you have an aversion to risk you are going nowhere. Or at least nowhere new. Which makes one wonder why the world is set up that way? What’s the point?

Jesus Christ said, "Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you."

Was risk made an essential part of a life in order to draw us closer to and to depend on God?

Whatever the case, as President John F. Kennedy once said, “There are risks and costs to action. But they are far less than the long-range risks of comfortable inaction.”