When you were young and someone asked you what you wanted to be when you grew up, what did you say? Did you say you wanted to be a fireman, policeman, rancher, baseball star, track star or actress?

Apparently, some people, when asked that question, say that they want to be a dictator, because every decade gives rise to more dictators.

Does that mean you want to be killed and hung upside down in the town square like Italy’s Benito Mussolini? Or you want to be confined to a bunker and eventually kill yourself like Germany’s Adolph Hitler? Or maybe you want to spend your last days cowering in a hole only to be hung like Iraq’s Saddam Hussein?

The bottom line is, when has there ever been a tyrant or dictator (or someone propped up in a republic who is basically a dictator) for whom things have ever ended well?

And has there ever been a fascist, socialist or one-party government that was successful, where the elite didn’t just, at some point, take over and the masses lived in deplorable conditions or at least lost their freedoms or their lives?

Oh sure, Russian Premier Joseph Stalin, for example, lived a long life of insecurity. He had nearly a million of his own citizens executed, beginning in the 1930s. Millions more fell victim to forced labor, deportation, famine, massacres, detention and interrogation by Stalin’s henchmen.

Germany’s fascist leader, Adolph Hitler, induced a world war in which 75 million people died, including about 20 million military personnel and 40 million civilians, many of whom died because of deliberate genocide, massacres, mass-bombings, disease and starvation as a result of his policies.

Amazing, isn’t it, that one person can lead so many down a path of such immeasurable destruction.

Yet, we find that same process continuously repeating itself, with person after person, decade after decade, taking a stab at being a dictator in places such as North Korea, Iraq, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, China, Russia and more.

Don’t those dictators and tyrants know that they are walking the plank?

We seem to be pretty clear on the typical outcome of fascism, but not so clear on the fact that greed rules the world and that’s what makes it impossible for a socialist government to work. Socialism is supposed to be about sharing and everyone being of equal status, but that has never happened.

The leadership is greedy and egotistically motivated to yearn for power. While the masses, in their apathy, opt for handouts over freedom rather than striving to achieve.

Like blind sheep, the masses foolishly believe in the elite’s promises of safety and security and some big cause, then suddenly, when it’s too late, they realize that they have neither, but they’ve already given up their freedoms for what they now don’t have.

Humans tend to get in lines wherever there is one and the next thing they know they live in fear because the government isn’t providing what they promised. Meanwhile, lawlessness abounds simply because those in power are lawless and only enact the law when it suits their agenda.

But perhaps British Prime Minister Winston Churchill summed it up best when he said that socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, and its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.